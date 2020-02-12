There is another line-up change this week in The Buildup podcast as Sean and Donny take over the reins for the week.

Ladbrokes Ambassador Kevin Doyle talks to the boys about the need for Shane Long in the Irish squad, the Mauricio Pochettino-shaped hole in Manchester United’s line of contact, and stories about extreme weather.

They are also accompanied by PJ Browne for another edition of ‘Guess the Handicaps’, with PJ trying to avenge the defeat Donny inflicted on him last week.

Finally, the two guys take us to the upcoming start of the League of Ireland, with Ball-based League of Ireland boss Sean becoming lyrical across the league. Sean also tries the Big Shout.

If you have a big shout of 25/1 or more, send it to us and you can win the top prize of two cakes and a sports autobiography!

