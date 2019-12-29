advertisement

A dominant fourth quarter powered the host Milwaukee Bucks to their second win without star Giannis Antetokounmpo in as many nights as they went down to the Orlando Magic 111-100 on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo missed his second game with a back injury, but Milwaukee started and ended strong in his absence. Khris Middleton led the Bucks in Saturday’s scoring, as it did Friday in Atlanta, posting 21 points.

Milwaukee jumped out to lead 37-25 after a quarter, but Orlando pulled away from the deficit during the middle quarter.

advertisement

A night removed from holding the Philadelphia 76ers to 97 points in a one-point win, the Magic limited the Bucks to 41 points combined in the second and third quarters.

Orlando, who cut Milwaukee’s lead to four points in the final period, was ranked 23rd by Evan Fournier and 21 points by Nikola Vucevic. Jonathan Isaac scored 19 points and made seven steals, a big part of Milwaukee’s 24 laps.

Despite the characteristic lack of ball control – the Bucks entered Saturday’s game averaging 14.6 laps per game – they scored 100 points for a 58th consecutive game in the regular season.

Pankina contributed to the offensive efficiency of Milwaukee. Robin Lopez and George Hill opened up a 51-point effort from the Bucks’ 17-point stock.

The Orlando bench, by contrast, scored just 28 points.

Ersan Ilyasova had a great night among the Bucks starters. He scored 17 points, caught a game-high 14 rebounds and suffered five assists. Brook Lopez scored 10 points, made three steals and blocked three hits.

Middleton had seven assists in the team. Pat Connaughton added five assists and eight rebounds off the bench.

Donte DiVincenzo – starting in place of Eric Bledsoe, who has been sidelined with a foot injury – scored five of his seven points in the important fourth quarter. He also caught nine rebounds and came up with five assists.

– Starting the media level

advertisement