advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks host to a 106-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Triumph gives the Bucks (31-5) the best start of 36 games in franchise history. The 1971-72 squad led by legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar threw Game No. 36 on a 30-6 note.

Khris Middleton added 13 points for Milwaukee, who scored 100 or more points for the 60th straight game. The only team with a longer episode in the last 30 years is the Houston Rockets, which reached the century mark 61 times in a row during the 2016-17 campaign.

advertisement

Shabazz Napier scored 22 points to lead Minnesota, which lost for the 13th time in the past 15 contests. Gorgui Dieng recorded 15 points, but his possible 20-foot connecting attempt was thrown out in less than three seconds.

Jaylen Nowell and Josh Okogie scored 12 points apiece for the Timberwolves, who were without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) for the eighth straight game and Andrew Wiggins (illness) for the third consecutive race.

The Timberwolves were in range to upset when Robert Covington dropped a 3-pointer with 1:04 left to make it a three-point margin. Dieng split two free throws with 46.2 seconds left to cut the deficit to 106-104 before a defensive stop gave the ball back to Minnesota, but Dieng went free on the outside shot.

Brook Lopez added 11 points and six blocked shots, and Eric Bledsoe scored 10 points while Milwaukee shot 42.6 percent from the field, including 9 of 36 from the 3-point range.

Naz Reid scored 11 points, and Jarrett Culver and Keita Bates-Diop each had 10 points, while Minnesota tied for 37.4 percent from the field and was 15 of 46 from behind the arc.

Milwaukee possessed a 60-48 rebellion advantage.

The Bucks led by one point at the break, but used an 11-2 score to open a 67-57 lead with 6:54 left in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo scored seven points in the space, including a 3-pointer to end the explosion.

Milwaukee led 77-71 entering the final stanza, but Napier converted a four-point play to bring the Timberwolves within 94-92 with 5:23 left.

Pat Connaughton drained a 3-goaler with 3:49 left to push the Bucks over 100 with a 101-94 lead with 3:49 left.

Antetokounmpo had 13 points in the first half, and his dunk with 14.9 seconds left gave the Bucks a 52-51 advantage.

– Starting the media level

advertisement