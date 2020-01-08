advertisement

David Pastrnak scored his 32nd goal of the NHL and goalkeeper Tuukka Rask made 34 saves as the Boston Bruins defeated the host Nashville 6-2 on Tuesday night, disrupting the debut of Predators coach John Hynes.

Hynes, who started the season behind the New Jersey Devils bench before being fired Dec. 3, was named coach earlier in the day after the Predators fired coach Peter Laviolette and his teammate Kevin McCarthy on Monday.

Leading the Atlantic Bruins also included Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle, who won for the first time in their past four games (1-1-2).

Philip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored power-play goals for the Predators, who are 1-4-1 in their past six games. Goalkeeper Pekka Rinne stopped 30 of 35 shots.

The Predators were 2 for 7 in the power play, but could not take advantage of a two-man advantage late in the third period. The Bruins, meanwhile, scored four short-handed goals, including two at the last minute.

Pastrnak opened the scoring at 1:36 of the first period, taking a pass from Charlie McAvoy in his area and traversing all the way to the right flank at the Predators end before firing a shot from the top of the face circle. that emerged between Rinne and the impending post. She extended Pastrnak’s point line to 11 games (six goals, 10 assists).

The score remained 1-0 until Heinen scored a short field goal at 8:21 away from Matt Grzelcyk’s first two assists.

Forsberg drew Nashville within 2-1 with a power play goal in 10:54 of the second. Defender Roman Joshi received secondary help, extending his streak to 11 games (seven goals, 12 assists).

Bergeron struck in 17:42, taking on Jake DeBrusk behind the net to give Boston a 3-1 lead in the third.

Wagner scored a short-handed goal in 2:51 of the third, and Krecci and Coyle scored while a man down at the last minute.

Granlund scored his own goal with a husband advantage in the 18:06 third, pulling the Predators within 4-2.

