advertisement

Head coach Kevin Stefanski added another building block to his Browns’ coaching staff on February 11, when Jeff Howard was appointed defensive back coach / pass coordinator.

Howard was a Viking defensive assistant from 2013 to 19, where he trained the linebackers and defenders. Stefanski was an offensive assistant on the same staff from 2006 to 19.

advertisement

Joe Woods, who was hired as Brown’s defensive coordinator last week, was the Viking defensive coach from 2006 to 2013. Woods and Howard don’t have to adjust as they train the Browns’ defense together.

“Jeff Howard is someone I’ve had a football relationship with since we were together in Minnesota,” Woods told clevelandbrowns.com. “We always talk about football.” We have been for years. I was very excited to have him as a second coach and to work with him as a coordinator.

“It is difficult if you have trained a position until you are no longer involved. He therefore understands the situation in which I am involved and really work with the corners. He will continue to monitor the entire room and manage its operations , but I think we will have a great collaboration. “

Howard trained from 2007 to 2010 at the Odessa Permian High School in Texas as a Defensive Backs Coach and Defensive Coordinator. He was an assistant at Texas Tech from 2011 to 2012 before moving to the Vikings.

“I love the defensive backplay because I feel it’s a very challenging position,” said Howard. “I like to live a bit on the edge and that’s how you have to live. You have to be a dog to be out there and play.

I was lucky enough to work with some really good people in Minnesota. The camaraderie of this group was closely linked. We were all together. took care of each other and fought for each other. “

The Browns intercepted 14 passes and allowed 25 touchdowns in 2019.

advertisement