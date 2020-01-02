advertisement

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has been looking to hire the fifth head coach since buying the team in 2012.

He said the team will allow past failures to run the franchise’s quest with a firm determination to get it right this time around.

The Browns plan to hire a coach to replace Freddie Kitchens and then allow the incoming coach to have access to a search for a new general manager. Haslam said the coach and general manager will report ownership individually.

“There are no guarantees. Let’s be honest,” Haslam said of getting right when hiring a coach. “I think we’ve learned a tremendous amount the hard way, in a very painful way. I think we have a great idea of ​​what we’re looking for in both positions.

“We had a good process last time. I think we will have a really good process this time around. I will just repeat, we are very determined to get it right this time. “

This applies to both the coach and the general manager. The Browns split with GM John Dorsey on Tuesday; The kitchens were rested Sunday after finishing his first season at 6-10.

“Nothing is as important as these two things: Aligning the right people and aligning them,” Haslam said. “That’s what we’re extremely focused on. That stretch is really, really important. I think we can always do better.”

Haslam said the search “has been and will be very thorough” for both positions. Haslam will make the final decision with input from chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, vice president of football administration Chris Cooper and executive vice president JW Johnson.

“Paul is a very smart, very strategic individual in his thought process,” Haslam said. “His work will not change, it will remain exactly the same as it is. He will do everything he can to support the general manager and head coach. “

Haslam said the training search committee talked to 20 or 30 players about what they want in a new leader.

“They want leadership,” Haslam said.

The role of general manager is evolving, Haslam said, from simply being a scout to an administrator capable of using analytics and coordinating other aspects of the organization. Assistant general manager Eliot Wolf will remain in his existing role, but the Browns plan to go outside the current structure to find a general manager.

“There may be some changes to the roster, but we have a really strong group of base players that are extremely young,” Haslam said. “Baker (Mayfield) is 24. Our older guys, Jarvis (Landry) and Odell (Beckham) are 26, 27. I can’t imagine anyone wanting to change that band.”

Haslam said the franchise is focused on supporting Mayfield, the No. 1 2018 overall pick.

“He got a lot of grief this year,” Haslam said.

