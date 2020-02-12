Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett returned to the NFL Wednesday, three months after the championship granted an indefinable record suspension for attacking an opposing player with his helmet during a game.

Garrett, who met with National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, will be allowed to participate in off-season coaching as a result of that decision, the Browns said.

“He is grateful to be back, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader,” team general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.

The incident happened during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win in November, when Garrett lifted Mason Rudolph’s opposing helmet and hit him head-on in the midst of a multi-player clash.

Garrett was immediately withdrawn from the game for his actions, which earned him a wide penalty. The league issued the indefinite suspension a day later.

The NFL previously rejected an appeal by Garrett in which he said Rudolph had used a racial slur in the incident, a punitive Pittsburgh claim denied. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Ed Osmond)