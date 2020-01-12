advertisement

If the Browns were reminded of anything this season, it’s a team that doesn’t always look good on paper.

The Browns were supposed to win the AFC North and storm the playoffs with a dazzling attack and a punishing defense. Instead, they are 6-8 and are third in the AFC North.

advertisement

The Browns are 10 point outsiders in their game with the Ravens at 1 p.m. December 22nd at FirstEnergy Stadium. It’s a matchup that doesn’t look good for the home team on paper, although the Browns defeated the Ravens (40-25) in Baltimore on September 29.

The Ravens have lost ten straight wins since losing to the Browns. They have MVP candidate Lamar Jackson at quarterback, lead the NFL with 2,830 rushing yards and are fourth in the league in points allowed (257). The ravens beat the browns 19 times in 22 games before the browns beat them in September.

“I mean, on paper is on paper,” said Brown’s defensive end to Olivier Vernon. “You can’t say anything on paper. On paper it says we should be tied to the Super Bowl. If you talk about it on paper it means nothing. This is the NFL. Everyone has to play. You have to play, you you have to play and you have to execute. That’s all that matters. “

Vernon was plagued by a knee injury that kept him out of five of the last six games. He was restricted in practice on December 20 and said whether to play against the ravens will be a playful decision.

Vernon set the tone for the first game in Baltimore with an early sack of Jackson. Having Vernon healthy for the rematch would be a plus since Myles Garrett won’t be playing. This will be the fifth game in which Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for tearing off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and beating his head with it.

“Of course we don’t have Myles,” said linebacker Joe Schobert. “I think it was the second game (the first game in Baltimore) in which (Vernon) just threw the guard to the ground and released Lamar Jackson on the field. He adds that to the team. He is a crazy athlete. He’s super strong out there. He is doing his job. You can rest assured that he’s in the right place and doing plays. If he can walk, it would be huge for us. “

The Browns still have the least chance of getting into the playoffs. Realistically, her goal is to show some pride and recover from a grim effort in Arizona on December 15th.

“We are often against ourselves,” said head coach Freddie Kitchens on December 20 when asked if he had a message “We against the world” for his team. “We just have to make sure that we do what we do and control what we can control, and that is our job.

“It is very simple. If everyone does their job, we are successful. If everyone has their eyes where they should be, we are successful. If everyone has the gap that they should have, we are successful. If we do not and if we don’t, we won’t be. It’s that simple. “

The Browns will end 8-8 if they defeat the Ravens and then the Bengals in the final game of the season. It would be their best record since 2007 when they finished 10-6. The Browns last finished 8-8 in 1985.

advertisement