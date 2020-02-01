advertisement

Good breeding comes naturally from the Adam family, who have been farming in Newhouse of Glamis, near Forfar, for almost 100 years.

Bob Adam’s grandfather moved to the 550-acre farm in 1937 and the family’s passion for purebred cattle began with the formation of an Aberdeen-Angus herd, followed by the introduction of Beef Shorthorns in the 1950s.

The Aberdeen-Angus herd was dispersed in 1979 to make way for Limousin cattle, and the beef Shorthorns were dispersed in 1969 to make way for Charolais.

advertisement

Now, 40 years later, the sons of Bob and Kay Adam, Andrew, 21, and James, 19, are preparing to sell the first purebred bull of a new Aberdeen-Angus herd in Newhouse during the bull sales. from Stirling this weekend.

Kay says Aberdeen-Angus’ rebirth in Newhouse is fully motivated by her two sons – the fourth generation of the Adam family on the farm – who funded much of their new business with money from their herd genealogy of Bluefaced Leicesters.

Andrew, who works full time on the family farm, said, “We wanted to do something on our own to bring to the farm and we bought our first Angus in 2016 when we got a year-old heifer from Tonley for 4,000 gn. “

Their first purchase – Tonley Emiline – is the mother of the junior bull offered at United Auctions this weekend. Named Newhouse Endeavor, he is the son of Gretnahouse Blacksmith, born in June 2018.

Other foundation women bought by Andrew and his brother James, who undertook an apprenticeship in agricultural engineering with AL.

Agri, includes Wolflaw Edwina, which goes back to the original genetics of Newhouse Aberdeen-Angus, and a Wedderlie heifer purchased as a 21st birthday gift for Andrew.

The brothers also paid 7,000 g for Retties Diana from Perth breeders Richard and Carol Rettie when she was female champion at Stirling in October 2016. They also bought two Blelack cows, which are due to give birth in the spring, from the family Massie in Firmarron, Aboyne.

The brothers’ bull joins a range of seven other Newhouse bulls offered for sale in Stirling. These include six Limousins ​​from the herd of 75 cows in the family and a Charolais from his herd of 25 cows.

The Limousin entry includes three black bulls and three red bulls. The three black Limousins ​​are sired by Westhall Jammy, who raised sons to 11,000 gn.

The family also owns a small herd of commercial cattle and herds of North Country Cheviot and Blackface sheep at Auldallan Farm near Kirriemuir, which is managed with the help of shepherd Richard McArdle.

advertisement