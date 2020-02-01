advertisement

We don’t usually just pass on press releases, but Duke’s is pretty cool:

Chicago, ILL. – Former Duke men basketball stars Brandon Ingram and Jayson Tatum were selected for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, while RJ Barrett, Wendell Carter Jr. and Zion Williamson were nominated for the NBA Rising Stars Game.

Ingram and Tatum are the ninth and tenth former Blue Devils to take part in the event. Duke has received 26 NBA All Star titles since 1969. The game will take place on Sunday February 16 at 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago and live on TNT.

In his fourth NBA season and the first at the New Orleans Pelicans, Ingram had a breakout campaign with an average of 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per competition – all career highlights. The earlier second overall selection in the draft for 2016 is currently 13th in the NBA in the scoring average.

Tatum has a strong third season in the league with third place Boston Celtics. Tatum is the third choice in the overall draft for 2017 and averages 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 43 competitions. He also shoots .436 from the field and .841 from the free throw line. Tatum has participated in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge for the past two seasons.

Duke has had at least one NBA All-Star in four consecutive years, eight in the past nine years, and eleven in the last fifteen years. With Marques Bolden, who recently signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Duke now has 25 players on active NBA lists that tie the record that the Blue Devils had for each ACC school in one season last season single season in the history of the NBA.

Tatum and Ingram join former Duke players Kyrie Irving (2013-15, 2017-19), Luol Deng(2012-13) Carlos Boozer (2007-08) Elton Brand (2002, 2006), Christian Laettner (1997) Grant Hill (1995-98, 2000, 2005), Jack Marin (1972-73) and Jeff Mullins (1969-71) selected as a player for the All Star game.

In addition, three former Blue Devils – Barrett, Carter Jr. and Williamson – were added to the 2020 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars team. The game is Friday, February 14th at 9pm. ET at the United Center and also broadcasts live on TNT.

Barrett, the third choice of the New York Knicks last June, averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 boards and 2.5 assists in 41 games. His scoring average is in third place among all newcomers to the NBA (at least 25 games), while his rebounds are in fourth place.

Carter has played in 37 games for the Chicago Bulls this season and averages 11.7 points at 0.537, corresponding to 9.9 rebounds – which puts him 12th in the NBA. Williamson recovered from a knee injury in the first three months of the season and made his NBA debut with the Pelicans on January 22 when he scored 22 points, 17 in a row in the fourth quarter. In four games, the average of the first overall victory in 2019 was 18.0 points and 8.3 rebounds.

The trio manages to get 14 former Duke players into the Rising Stars game. In the past five years, 12 Blue Devils have participated, while the rest of the ACC have teamed up for 10 players in the game.

