Exclusive: Marc Evan Jackson moderates the six-part series, which deals with the genesis and history of the popular NBC comedy.

Add the nine-nine to the growing list of TV shows that receive their own official podcast. In anticipation of the upcoming season 7 of the series, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” starts a six-part series that deals with the on- and off-screen story of the NBC comedy. All episodes will be available starting Monday, February 3rd.

Instead of focusing on new episodes week after week, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Podcast” dedicates each of its six episodes to a previous season of the show. The podcast will include interviews with co-creator Dan Goor and some of the main characters in the series. Check out a trailer with some behind-the-scenes images to find out who’s part of the series:

As you can see, a familiar person will sit in the hosting chair while Marc Evan Jackson returns as the podcast host. Jackson has been the voice of “The Good Place: The Podcast” since its launch in summer 2018 and has also acted as the show’s host at both Comic-Con and Emmy FYC. As with “The Good Place”, Jackson also starred in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and played Raymond Holt’s husband Kevin Cozner there.

In the first episodes, fans can anticipate a variety of topics that cover the show’s origins and early adjustments. The debut episode will take up the casting process behind the series and reveal some well-known names that have rejected one of the most important “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” roles. It will also track the history of the show pilot and the changes that were made before the series premiere finally aired. The areas that find their way into the first six episodes include the processes behind the decisive character developments, the favorite episodes of the actors and excerpts from life on the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” set.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” season 7, will premiere on Thursday, February 6, with two brand new episodes at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

