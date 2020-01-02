advertisement

After the publication of her research on discrimination against intelligent people, the British psychotherapist and academic Dr. Sonja Falck recently started to ask the UK government to take legislative action and classify insults such as “nerd”, “geek”, “egghead”, etc. ‘or’ brainiac ‘as hate speech.

In conversation with The Telegraph, Dr. Falck on her eight-year study of the effects of bullying on child development. In their one and a half hour interviews with 20 people, 16 of whom were members of the High-IQ Society Mensa, Dr. Falck noted that a recurring theme among these individuals was a sense of social exclusion and inclusion:

“It was really big. Here you are mocked with names like “nerd” or “egghead” or “brainiac” because the person stands out from others and has the feeling that he is an outsider and does not belong to them. “

Dr. Falck recently equated such intelligence-based insults with the “n-word” at a kick-off event for her new book Extreme Intelligence, in which the results of her research are presented in more detail, and indicated that these “arches” should continue to be used because “legislative measures are taken”.

“The N-word was common in Britain until at least the 1960s. Other insults related to age, disability, religion and gender identity were common until recently.

The society at that time turned a blind eye by pretending it was a harmless joke. Only with hindsight and academic research can we see how wrong we were.

The same applies to anti-IQ words like “nerd”, “brainbox”, “geek”, “egg-head”, “smart-ass”, “dweeb” and “smarty-pants”. Such sheets will continue to be used at the expense of the smartest members of society, unless and until legislative action is taken. “

Dr. Faulk criticized the insults as a “divisive, discriminatory language” and found that it would be “an advance” for British society to take a similar stance against the use of this language:

“The government is committed to creating an outward-looking, inclusive society, but continues to tolerate divisive, discriminatory terms.

In the short period when racist, homophobic and religious hate speech was forbidden, today it is considered by most to be morally hideous.

It would be an advance for British society to feel the same about hateful disadvantageous allegations against our high-IQ community. “

Dr. Faulk further warned that these insults could cause permanent psychological harm to a child, but stated that the conditions-covering legislation would help to eliminate the “archaic” bullying and agony of over a million “gifted” Brits with one Quit IQ of 132 or more.

