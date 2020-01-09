advertisement

LONDONR – Britain’s royal family was hurt and disappointed by the shock announcement by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that they would retire from their old roles and spend more time in North America, a royal source said.

The announcement of Harry and Meghan, made on social media Wednesday night, took Queen Elizabeth, Harry’s grandmother, and Prince Charles, Harry’s father, by surprise and they were not consulted on the statement.

Harry said that after months of reflection and discussion, the couple planned to create a “new progressive role” by stepping back and sharing their time between the UK and North America to allow their families the necessary space.

They hope to become financially independent and establish a new charity as they continue some royal duties.

Taken by the couple as another exciting step, it was not immediately clear how the couple would become what royal biographers said is akin to being “semi-royal” – and who would pay for their trans lifestyle. -Atlantic.

The royal commentators drew parallels with the abdication crisis of Edward VIII who renounced the throne in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson and lived his life in France.

Buckingham Palace said discussions with Harry and Meghan were at an early stage.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work on,” she said.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, a divorcee whose mother is African-American and father is white, married in May 2018 at a dizzying ceremony at Windsor Castle, and at the time she was announced as a sign of a more modern monarchy.

Last year, Meghan gave birth to their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

But their relationship with the media became sour as they tried to deal with the intense scrutiny it brought.

There have been negative stories criticizing their use of private aircraft as they promote environmental causes and refurbish their new taxpayer-funded home of £ 2.4m ($ 3.08m).

Theift, whose titles are Duke and Duchess of Sussex, launched legal action against several tabloid newspapers in October over the historic revenge of the phone and invasion of privacy.

Harry described his wife’s treatment as “harassment,” and compared it to his mother, Princess Diana, before her death in a Paris car accident in 1997, when her limousine crashed while fleeing paparazzi chase. . (Editing by Alistair Smout)

