advertisement

British Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s 98-year-old husband, was released from a London hospital on Tuesday and accompanied other members of the royal family to their Christmas celebrations.

Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, has been treated at King Edward VII Hospital since Friday.

advertisement

On Tuesday morning, he left the hospital in a dark suit and shook a nurse’s hand before stepping into the passenger seat of a car and being driven away.

The prince then traveled by helicopter to Sandringham in the east of England, where the royal family traditionally gathers for Christmas.

“The Duke of Edinburgh left the hospital today after being released by his doctor and is now back in Sandringham. HRH would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes, ”said Buckingham Palace in a statement.

Philip was admitted to a hospital as a precaution to treat an existing illness, the palace said on Friday.

The 93-year-old Queen traveled to Sandringham on Friday. It was not clear whether Philip would accompany her to a Christmas service on Wednesday that he missed last year.

Philip retired from public life in August 2017, although he has occasionally performed official engagements since then. He spent Christmas 2011 in the hospital after surgery to clear a clogged artery, and missed the end of the celebrations to mark his wife’s 60th throne year in 2012 after being hospitalized with cystitis.

In 2013, the former naval officer, who was born in Greece, underwent “an exploratory operation after abdominal examinations”.

He was hospitalized in 2017 for an infection that also resulted from an existing medical condition and spent 10 days in the hospital last year for hip replacement surgery.

In January of this year, the prince was unharmed when his Land Rover overturned near Sandringham after colliding with another car. He gave up his driver’s license after the police warned him not to drive without a seat belt. – Reuters

advertisement