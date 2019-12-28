advertisement

Over 1,000 celebrities, government employees and politicians honored on Queen Elizabeth’s New Year List have reportedly posted their home and work addresses on a government website.

Inadvertently disclosing a tranche of personal data from people celebrated for their service to British society is likely to be considered a serious security breach, especially since senior police officers and Department of Defense officials were among those whose potentially sensitive addresses have been released.

Many of the more than a dozen ministerial and high-level counter-terrorism officers who received honors and countless others who believe that the disclosure has put them in a vulnerable position have been informed of their private addresses.

Prominent public figures, including musician Elton John, cricketer Ben Stokes, NHS England managing director Simon Stevens, politicians Iain Duncan Smith and Diana Johnson, and former Alison Saunders prosecutor, were among those whose private addresses have been released.

Others were Jonathan Jones, the permanent secretary of the government’s legal department, and John Manzoni, the permanent secretary of the cabinet.

A member of the public contacted the Guardian after downloading a spreadsheet from the government website that published the list of honors for the new year 2020.

It is believed that the document the Guardian saw that contains the details of 1,097 people went online on Friday at 10:30 p.m. and was switched off in the early morning hours of Saturday.

A small number of Department of Defense personnel who were publicly named on the honor list were addressed in the table. However, the vast majority of people had included their house numbers, street names, and zip codes.

A cabinet spokesman apologized for the mistake and said he had reported to the information commissioner’s office.

“A version of the 2020 New Year’s Honor List was mistakenly published, which included the recipient addresses,” said the spokesman.

“The information was removed as soon as possible. We apologize to all concerned and investigate how this happened. We have reported the matter to the ICO and are contacting everyone directly. “

The honorary list was created and approved by Theresa May during her tenure.

The ICO was asked to comment. – Guardian

