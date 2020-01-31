advertisement

The Brexit officially takes place this evening at 11 p.m.

Today is the day when Great Britain is the first country to leave the European Union since it was founded in 1993.

After many delays, the Brexit will take place this evening (Friday, January 31) at 11 p.m. and the EU will become a 27-member block.

On the same day that Brexit was due to take place, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon (via The Guardian) asked Scottish independence advocates to work out and win political arguments for it instead of hurrying to hold a referendum.

Earlier this month, Boris Johnson rejected Sturgeon’s request for a second referendum on Scotland’s independence, but said that independence was the only way for Scotland to maintain its parliamentary sovereignty and connection to the EU.

Isabelle Brusselmans, head of the European Council’s press department, posted footage of the flag removal on Twitter tonight:

solemn and moving moment in a quiet #Europe building #BrexitReality pic.twitter.com/ISlKkCzHJP

– Isabelle Brusselmans (@Isabruss), January 31, 2020

