The British government was concerned that after the 1997 general election, Bertie Ahern, with London’s ambassador to Ireland, could be considered President of the Irish Government.

New files published by the National Archives in London show that the British were skeptical about Ahern and instead argued that Fine Gael’s John Bruton continued to function as a Taoiseach after the 1997 election.

An “Annual Report for 1995”, written by the British Ambassador to Ireland Veronica Sutherland in January 1996, said Ahern’s leadership by Fianna Fáil, who was then against the Rainbow Coalition, was weak.

If all goes well, the coalition can look forward to another 18 months in power before the next parliamentary election in 1997. With the current performance, there is little to fear from the opposition. Berties Ahern’s leadership of Fianna Fáil has been poor and his attempts to undermine the Irish government’s policy on Northern Ireland could be dangerous, ”she wrote.

British Prime Minister John Major and Mr Bruton maintained a positive relationship during their tenure.

Major Oakley’s private secretary for foreign affairs said in a letter during the reporting period: “Over time, the prime minister has built a very good and productive relationship with John Bruton. It had bumps. But the prime minister is considerate of the risks Bruton, like us, has taken. “

skepticism

However, Mr. Ahern was seen with greater skepticism. “Given Mr Bruton’s sympathy for the UK, it is in our best interest to keep him in position,” said Ms Sutherland.

A year earlier, in February 1995, Mr. Ahern had lunch with former Ambassador David Blatherwick, saying that he found opposition to be frustrating and wished that his predecessor would avoid public life.

“Albert Reynolds mistakenly tried to stay in the political spotlight: he should focus on a new business life (Ahern spoke of Reynolds without anger or fear, but as a man of the past),” said Blatherwick in a memo.

After the February 1996 bombing of the Docklands in London, Ahern informed Ms. Sutherland that he would have some “tough talks with Gerry Adams, but was not sure if this would have any effect.

“In his view, Adams no longer had any influence on the IRA,” said Ms. Sutherland.

The relationship between the British and the Irish at that time fluctuated between warmth and skepticism, according to the ambassador.

“In general, the Irish attitude towards us remains ambivalent – and volatile. They are suspicious of our motives and quickly blame us for setbacks. Incidents of all kinds can trigger a flood of insults from ministers, officials and press commentators. football hooliganism; the release of Privat (Lee) Clegg; the treatment of Irish prisoners in Britain; Nuclear power; Irish steel. “

She said that the relationship was also capable of great warmth, as the Prince of Wales’s positive reception during a visit to Ireland in 1995 shows.

