The Brit, who is believed to have passed the new corona virus on to at least 11 people, revealed his identity and said he was “fully recovered”.

Steve Walsh, 53, traveled to Singapore for a business conference in January. Before returning to the UK, Walsh visited a ski chalet in France.

Five people who also stayed in the chalet tested positive for the virus, the French authorities said. Five others in the UK who had contact with a known case in France also tested positive, UK authorities said. And a person in Spain who tested positive was thought to be the Walsh virus, a so-called super-spreader, or a virus that transmits more infections than the majority of the sick.

“This is not particularly surprising, but it appears that the index case has passed the infection on to an unusually large number of contacts. As such, you could call it a super spreader, ”said infectious disease expert Dr. Andrew Freedman, opposite The Guardian.

Coronaviruses usually occur in animals, but in rare cases they can jump to people and spread from person to person. The new virus, also known as the Wuhan corona virus, started in China in December 2019 and infected tens of thousands of people, mostly in China.

A Brit who attended a conference in Singapore infected others with coronavirus. (AP infographic)

According to a new study, the incubation period of the new virus can be up to 24 days, and the virus can spread in addition to close contact transmission via the air.

Walsh is still in quarantine in a hospital in London. However, a statement said that he was fine and expressed his thanks to the National Health Service (NHS).

“I want to thank the NHS for their help and care. While I have fully recovered, I am thinking of others who have coronavirus,” he said in the statement sent to the news agencies.

Walsh said that he had contacted his doctor and the NHS after learning that he was exposed to a confirmed case of the new virus and should isolate himself at home.

Welcome to Brighton and Hove on February 11, 2020 in Brighton, United Kingdom. Several locations in and around Brighton were quarantined after a man who was linked to several coronavirus cases in the UK contacted the public and health care workers. (Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images)

“When the diagnosis was confirmed, I was sent to an isolation unit in the hospital where I am staying, and as a precaution, my family was asked to isolate itself,” said Walsh.

“I also thank friends, family and colleagues for their support over the past few weeks and ask the media to respect our privacy.”

Walsh’s wife and two daughters tested the virus negatively.

Servomex, Walsh’s employer, organized the Singapore business conference that infected people from South Korea, Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

The County Oak Medical Center in Brighton, United Kingdom, will be closed on February 11, 2020 due to fears of coronavirus in the city. (Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images)

“We are very happy that Steve Walsh has completely recovered. We continue to support him and his family, ”Servomex said in a statement. “We work with health authorities to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and communities, and we wish everyone with the virus a speedy and complete recovery.”

According to EasyJet, 183 passengers and six crew members were on the flight that Walsh made on January 28 from Geneva to Gatwick Airport in London.

Crew members have been ordered to monitor their health and none are showing symptoms, the airline said in a statement.

Paul Cosford, Emeritus Medical Director of Public Health England, told Sky News on Monday that four new cases that have been confirmed in the UK are “no surprise” given that they are involved in a known case that is believed to be Walsh act.

Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said in a statement that the new cases were known contacts from a previously confirmed UK case and the virus had been spread in France.

