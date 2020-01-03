advertisement

The British and Irish governments will publish a text next week that they believe will form the basis for an agreement to restore the Northern Executive and Assembly, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said last night.

“People have no doubt that we are in the endgame of a very long process” to get the rulers who collapsed three years ago back in motion.

He also promised the Irish government an injection of money in the coming years to help a reformed Stormont find his feet.

Mr. Coveney made it clear that regardless of the state of negotiations next week, he and North Secretary Julian Smith would provide the parties with the best possible reading of a deal that all five major parties could live with or agree to.

“We have to make a little more progress before governments are essentially ready to present to the parties what we consider to be the founding document for the restoration of an executive and to turn the lights on in Stormont again.

“I don’t think any party will read this and say,” If I wrote it, it would look like this. “Everyone has to compromise for it to work,” he told the Irish Times.

“Next week we hope that at some point we have spoken enough about it; We hope to have a consensus on enough areas that governments are confident that they can agree on when submitting a text, ”he added.

Goodwill

He said the government is ready to fund infrastructure projects such as the A5 that connects Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone to the city of Derry and Co Donegal in the coming years. Assistance in establishing a high-speed connection between Belfast and Dublin; and support educational and other projects. “This is about creating benevolence, but also generating economic development, improving north-south relationships, and trying to create better connectivity across the island,” he said.

Meanwhile, sentiment among the parties remained positive last night, with the DUP, Sinn Féin and SDLP each expressing their commitment to an agreement to restore the government of the North.

After the first of two round tables yesterday under the chairmanship of Mr. Smith and Mr. Coveney, Sinn Fein chief negotiator Conor Murphy spoke to the media that an agreement could be reached “in a short time”.

“We see no need to dramatically wire this up on January 13,” he said. “The issues we’ve dealt with are well rehearsed, but what we need now is the political will.”

Mr Murphy said there were some key issues to be resolved related to the Irish language, the petition of concern, a government program and a UK government financial injection for public services.

Mr. Smith gave the parties until January 13 to reach agreement. DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson warned against making a deal too quickly. “We are not in the business of snapping something because there is a deadline,” he said.

While the DUP wanted an agreement “as soon as possible”, it also wanted “to ensure that the agreement is fair and balanced, that it is sustainable”.

Mr Donaldson said his party had had “very constructive” discussions on the outstanding issues and that there was “a willingness on the part of all parties to see this across the board”. Yesterday’s negotiations gave the DUP “a better understanding of what they need [and] I think they also have a better understanding of our concerns”. He said he was confident that a consensus could be reached to ensure the restoration of the assembly. “All roads lead back to Stormont,” he said.

