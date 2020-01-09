advertisement

Last week we did a sale that reduced the $ 80 ecobee Switch + Smart Light Switch to $ 48. Since then we have received a lot of emails in which we thank ourselves because there are so many people who had no idea that such a thing existed. If you’re in that boat, allow us to lighten you up: it’s a smart switch that actually has a built-in Echo Dot, so you have hands-free access to Alexa without a speaker taking up space or an ugly power cord. How cool is that ?! It was a fantastic value for $ 48 last week, but today it is on sale with an even bigger discount. Hurry up and you can grab one (or more) for just $ 39.99. That corresponds to a low point ever, so don’t miss it.

Here are the bullets from the product page:

BEYOND SMART LIGHTING: With built-in motion detection, ambient light sensors and built-in Alexa, you can control the lighting of your home like never before.

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: it only takes about 45 minutes, thanks to step-by-step in-app walkthrough and useful videos. Everything you need is in the box – no electrician required.

OPERATION EVERYWHERE: Do you not feel like leaving the bank? No problem. Use the Eco bee mobile app on your Android or iOS device to turn the lights on or off – or just go ahead and ask Alexa.

BUILT-IN ALEXA: turn the lights on and off, control other parts of your smart home or ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, set a timer, adjust the temperature and much more.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement