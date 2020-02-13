Research Assistant Lincoln Hanton (L) and Fabio CIceri. Doctoral student in Planetary Science and teaching assistant poses with a meteorite sample at their University of Calgary offices at ip ipcdow}, February 12, 2020. The sample is from Buzzard Coulee meteorite found in Saskatchewan in 2008. Reasearchers are investing the latest fireball over Calgary. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Fireball experts say the meteor that lit Alberta skies Saturday afternoon was likely to touch somewhere north of Medicine Hat.

Meteor researchers at the University of Calgary determined the probable flight path of the object by analyzing online footage of the fire, which was clearly visible in the eastern sky at about 5:08 p.m. Saturday despite it’s still bright outside.

“The most unusual thing about this meteor is that it is seen in the light of day. This suggests that the fire was probably relatively large, “said Fabio Ciceri, a doctoral student in planetary science who is part of the team investigating the meteor.

“Maybe it was the size of a microwave when it enters the atmosphere, and certainly between 100 and 500 pounds, but we can never be 100 percent safe.”

Based on the images he has seen, Ciceri says any meteorites that fell to Earth could be a rare species called carbon chondrites, which make up only about two percent of all reclaimed rock. This potential makes the scorpion even more appealing to the U of C team.

“It would be so great to find one of them, because we don’t have a lot at university,” Ciceri said.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjZi51rG-t8 (/ embed)

The meteor was seen throughout the province, with reports in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge. The International Meteor Organization, which tracks fireballs seeking reports from amateur astronomers, received 42 reports of the meteor.

Specialty cameras have been set up across the province to help scientists calculate the trajectory of meteors and increase the chances of finding space rocks that have fallen to Earth. But since Saturday’s meteor occurred in broad daylight, the cameras were either not active or caught fire.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TLBF3sAb_M (/ embed)

Although these specially calibrated cameras are a great help in finding potential meteorites, scientists are still able to triangulate flight paths and possible landing areas using meteor video footage.

Ciceri asks that those with meteor footage, especially videos recorded in southeast Alberta or Saskatchewan, contact her at fabio.ciceri@ucalgary.ca.

“If we get enough video from the public, it can give us a really good idea of ​​the trajectory,” he said. “Since Calgary is over, we think there are a lot more videos than what we’ve seen. Most people who have a security camera, if it were pointed east, would have caught the firefighter.

If scientists are able to narrow a landing zone for the meteorite, then they will begin the search effort, using metal detectors and searching for snow entry holes to search for bits of space rock.

Finding meteorites quickly is a must for scientists, says Chris Herd, a University of Alberta geologist who is among the province’s top meteorite experts.

“The longer it passes on the Earth’s surface, the more time that things like moisture, especially snow melting, can get into it and modify it,” Herd said. “There will definitely be some luck involved in finding him.”

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring