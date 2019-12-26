advertisement

The Taoiseach said he would not reject the idea of ​​building a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland, but insisted that Britain would have to pay for it.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Democratic Unionist Party supported the idea. Last week, Mr. Johnson described it as a “very interesting idea,” adding, “Watch this space.”

Leo Varadkar said he recently discussed the idea with Mr. Johnson and told the prime minister that it was “worth checking”.

But the Taoiseach said he also told Mr. Johnson that he would expect the UK to pay for it.

“At that point, he suggested:” No, no, the EU will pay for it, “said Varadkar.

“So it will definitely not happen, since neither Northern Ireland nor Scotland will be in the EU. But it was half serious, half a joke in a way.

“But apart from all the confusion, I think at least a high-level technical assessment should be carried out to determine whether it is a feasible proposal.”

Other parties were less enthusiastic about the idea, and Steve Aiken, chairman of the Ulster Unionist Party, said that there was an urgent need to invest in Northern Ireland’s infrastructure first.

Mr Varadkar said: “I know that people immediately reject these things, but they also rejected the Canal Tunnel – the idea of ​​building a tunnel between France and Great Britain – and I know what I see when I have a bridge tunnel between them see Denmark and Sweden: when you fly over New Orleans and see 110 miles of bridge, it’s extraordinary, ”he said.

“I think we have to at least check whether this is technically feasible and how much money it would cost to do so.”

However, Mr. Varadkar said he was more interested in talking to Mr. Johnson about other projects the two nations could work on, such as a high-speed connection between Dublin, Belfast and Cork, and better connections in the northwest.

He proposed hourly trains between cities and the improvement of the A5 to Derry and Donegal.

Mr. Varadkar said he was also interested in the idea of ​​a cross-border university that included the Ulster University campus in Magee in Derry with Letterkenny IT, the Greenway projects and the Ulster Canal.

“There are actually a lot of really good projects that we could do together that might not cost as much and that would definitely be more practical than a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland,” he said.

“But in my search for these, I’m not going to fire the one the Prime Minister particularly likes.” – PA

