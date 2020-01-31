advertisement

In the 1960s, at the beginning of the New Age hippydome, posters and badges in bright colors sprouted with the slogan: “Today is the first day of your remaining life.”

Well, today is the first day in the life of the United Kingdom, the beginning of its Aquarian age after Brexit. Steve Martin tweeted once: “I thought yesterday should be the first day of my remaining life. turns out today is. “

March 30, 2019 should be the first day of the new history of liberated Britain. That was November 1st. At least six additional dates have been specified in official agreements at different times in the past three years.

Theresa May was mocked by her mantra “Leave means Leave”. But it had a kind of honesty … the act of departure is its own justification

This stuttering progress is one of the reasons why such an epic moment feels so overwhelming. But the feeling of disappointment has deeper causes. To adjust Bob Dylan, we know something is going to happen, but we don’t know what it is. Britain has opened the exit door – it still has no idea what’s outside. It weighed the anchor, but didn’t bother planning a course or choosing an arrival port.

In the trenches on the western front, British tommies sang their somber ironic hymn to senselessness: “We are here because / we are here because / we are here because / we are here.”

The forsaken victory in the 2016 Brexit referendum, which shocked the country’s establishment, was only a minor event compared to the great catastrophe that gave rise to this song. But his result could reasonably be on January 31 at 11:00 p.m. from a lusty, crowded chorus of “We left because / we left because / we left because / we left because / we left.”

Theresa May was mocked by her mantra “Leave means Leave”. But it had a kind of honesty: Britain left the European Union because it voted to leave the EU. The destination is hardly relevant – the act of departure is its own justification.

Johnson even compared his countrymen to the biblical Jews enslaved in Egypt

The word Brexit is short for “British Exit” – it doesn’t say what Britain is leaving. At the obvious legal and institutional level, the UK has officially left the EU.

This is a very big event that will affect the future of these islands for generations to come. And it comes packaged in appropriately grandiose rhetoric. In his speech about the plans of his new government immediately after his big election victory in December, Boris Johnson told Parliament: “I do not think it difficult or implausible to say that a new golden age is within reach for this United Kingdom. “

Indeed, Johnson won this victory and finally secured ratification of the withdrawal agreement, not on the promise of a new golden age (in which no one really believes), but on the strangely dark slogan Get Brexit Done. The real attraction was not the millennial euphoria at the beginning of a new era of British size. It was: let’s get this damn thing over with.

This is an extremely strange way to determine the fulfillment of a major popular uprising, an oppressed nation that is shaking the yoke of the EU and comparing Johnson to Hitler and his supposedly more reasonable rival for the United States, Tory leadership Jeremy Hunt compared to Soviet Union, Britain a “prisoner”.

The great attraction of the promise to create the Brexit was the idea that “done” means not only achieved, but “done” – finished, dead, put to rest

Johnson even compared his compatriots to the biblical Jews enslaved in Egypt and called in May to “evoke the spirit of Moses in exodus and tell Pharaoh in Brussels: let my people go!”

If this self-pitying exaggeration had only been credible to a handful of obsessives, the Brexit Day would not only have been a moment to be celebrated, but to be held forever in the collective memory, a British counterpart to the Passover for the Jews.

Instead, in Johnson’s successful drafting, the Brexit is “done”, over, over. He disappeared. It has already happened and it should not be mentioned. The Huffington Post reported shortly after the December elections that the word “Brexit” should be officially removed from the public discourse, with the dissolution of the Brexit exit team from the European Union and the Brexit press team being renamed “Europe and Business” “. Unit.

Bad trip

The great attraction of the promise of creating the Brexit was the idea that “done” means not only achieved, but “done” – done, dead, put to rest. It no longer sums up the period from 2016 to 2019 as a glorious struggle for joyful emancipation, but as a bad journey from which everyone had to dismount.

In the final irony, Brexit has ceased to be an EU exemption and has become an exemption from itself. Brexit changed from Let My People Go to Let My People Stop Banging On About Brexit. In keeping with the deliberately self-generating nature of the entire episode, the relief has become purely autoerotic.

The leadership of both main British parties kept the fantasy alive that everything would change and nothing would change

Why is it so anti-climactic? The sheer fatigue of three and a half years of political paralysis is part of it. This is the experience of several independence days that come and go without change. This also applies to the fact that Brexit will only really start at the end of 2020. Likewise, for the vague awareness that the Brexit is not taking place at all and that while real negotiations are starting and real decisions have to be made, boredom and unrest will arise Rancor will return. But there is a deeper reason. The whole idea is that the moment of departure marks a historical turning point, a point of no return, at which the past becomes the present and the present paves the way for a radically changed future. However, the Brexit project was never able to keep this promise.

On the surface, it suggests a linear historical movement: from the “then” from 1973 to 2020, when Britain was enslaved in the EU, to the “now” of fate on January 31, when it entered a new phase of existence the future state after liberation if Global Britain would reappear to run the world again. But not far below the surface was the illusion that the new “now” would still have all the good things from “then”. Brexit was seen as a decisive break from the past and a simple continuation of it.

This was the essence of the fantasy “have cake / eat cake”. The then Brexit Secretary David Davis told the House of Commons in January 2017: “What did we come up with? , , is the idea of ​​a comprehensive free trade agreement and a comprehensive customs agreement that offer exactly the same advantages as we do. “

Six tests

The opposition Labor Party set six tests for an acceptable Brexit, and one of them explicitly repeated Davis: “Does it deliver exactly the same benefits that we currently have as members of the Internal Market and Customs Union? “

This meant that the leadership of both main British parties kept the fantasy that everything would change and nothing would change, that the day of leaving the EU would also be a crucial date with fate and an accidental argument about a common love cake.

It also meant that the core of the British political system was caught in a self-induced paralysis state that was neither willing to resist Brexit itself nor accept what it would actually look like in the real world: a voluntary exchange of First class membership in the EU for subordinate second class membership.

The announced Brexit was always a project that could not survive contact with reality

The two main British parties have therefore been unable to develop a tangible feeling for the before or after, which neither clarifies the alleged injustice of almost half a century of EU membership, nor the future that supposedly begins today.

The “special place in hell” that the then EU Council President Donald Tusk reserved for those who had brought about such a significant change in their country without planning what is behind it, is really a particularly hellish time. Brexit is both done and forever.

From the time of its victory on June 23, 2016, the Brexit was always over. It was dead on arrival. The “Ex” was built in: it could not survive its victory because the victory moved it from the invented to the real, from the fight against imaginary oppression to the impossibility of freeing yourself from the non-existent tyranny.

The announced Brexit was always a project that could not survive contact with reality.

In addition to this immediate ex-Brexit, however, there are 40 former high-ranking British ambassadors and high commissioners, who were described in an open letter in February 2019 as “Brexternity” (Brexternity) of endless uncertainty about our future.

Brexit is life after the death of dead fantasies, but the special thing about afterlives is that they are infinite. Brexit is in the past, but it’s not over yet. Nobody can really imagine Britain after Brexit, partly because the upheavals have made it impossible to be confident that the UK will continue to exist as a political entity, and partly because the long-term ramifications will be so profound how they unfold, how they are not recognizable.

The EU will continue to exert tremendous influence over the UK and set the most important conditions for trade, while the UK is giving up its very significant influence over the EU

For Brexit is a wrong answer to very real questions. We know what led to it: the profound uncertainty about the Union after the 1998 Belfast Agreement and the establishment of the Scottish Parliament the following year; the consequent rise of English nationalism; the profound regional and social inequalities in England itself; Generation differences between values ​​and aspirations; undermining the welfare state and its promise of common citizenship; the contempt for the poor and vulnerable, expressed in a decade of austerity measures; the emergence of a sensationally complacent and clownish ruling class.

Leaving the EU, however, does not resolve any of these tensions and deepens some of them (the fragility of the Union and the generation gap).

So, as Andrew Cooper, a former UK government advisor, put it: “There is no post-Brexit, I think it will determine us for the rest of our lives.”

And it offers little food for this long journey to the afterlife. An appeal to the brave English ability to endure pain must subside if the pain is caused by itself. A tragicomic self-parody of an English woman based on distorted memories of World War II, strange reversals of imperial attitudes, and recycled myths of heroic failure cannot form the basis for a real departure from the past. The promise of a golden age is not a plan.

Brutal reality

As early as 1971, when the UK government published the White Paper that led Britain to join the European Communities, non-entry would mean that “in a single generation, we would have had an imperial past and a European future.” have to reject. Our friends would go anywhere. , , Justifiably be as uncertain as we are about our future role and our place in the world. “

It also exposed the brutal reality that Britain would be deeply affected by Europe even if it stayed outside: “Our power to influence the communities would decrease steadily, while the power of the communities to influence our future would increase steadily would.”

These two realities have not changed. A European future was and is the only real alternative to an imperial past. The uncertainty about its place in the world, which, although reluctantly, caused Britain to take its place at the European table, is now returning with all its might.

The post-imperial megalomania, which could not be maintained immediately after the end of the empire, can no longer be realized after half a century. The ancient imperial possessions – the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India – have long since gone their own way and will not return to the herd.

To this day, as it was in 1971, the EU will continue to exert tremendous influence over Britain and lay down the most important conditions for trade, while Great Britain is giving up its considerable influence over the EU.

If these realities gradually emerge, today’s bright dawn will look much grayer.

