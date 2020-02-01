advertisement

And so Britain’s life in the EU doesn’t end with a bang, but with a reserved variety show in front of several thousand Brexit super fans. Around 9:15 p.m., a reeling-in-the-years repetition of British-European relations begins on the big screen overlooking Parliament Square, which probably begins when England wins the World Cup and struggles with people (Blair, BBC) , and cheering people (Thatcher, Nigel Farage).

This is repeated twice, possibly because the British never have to open a history book again – this is year zero. Newly released Brexit MEP and referee Richard Tice takes the stage. “Hello Westminster! Hello Brexiteers! Are we going to have fun? “

“Damn it, man,” says the man standing on the small wall next to me (I’m standing on a kind of wall full of people).

Tice introduces three young women who, together with a live band, all perform in a mass karaoke version of Land of Hope and Glory. The lyrics appear on a big screen, but there is some delay, possibly because electronics work like this in a UK untouched by Eurocrats. The result is that several thousand people have to agree on the wrong rhythm to follow. It’s like a metaphor for Brexit.

Tice introduces Brexit party politician Ann Widdecombe, whom he jokingly introduces as a former politician who has developed into a dancer, and explains to everyone that “we will wake up tomorrow in a free country with a glorious future.” Prominent Publican and founder of Wetherspoons, Tim Martin, comes to say relatively forgiving things about the need to respect European citizens living in Britain. It turns out that two of the men who share my wall take selfies of themselves with Tim Martin. You show them to each other. He’s popular, I think, because he says things like, “Were you worried about signing a deal at the Boston Tea Party?”

Richard Tice introduces a cabaret artist in a top hat named Dominic Frisby who sings two songs. The one line reads “Maybe Donald Trump is not all bad?”, While the second line lists politicians, celebrities and institutions that regularly refrain from: “The British advised them to sign off.” Afraid to break public decency laws, Frisby itself only says “fudge off”, but the crowd isn’t as restricted. “That should be the new national anthem,” says an emotional young man standing behind me.

Sound and anger

Brexit campaign veteran and Labor Leave chairman John Mills comes on stage. He speaks inaudibly into a microphone, so people shout that his microphone is turned on. This is followed by everyone who makes a non-dubbed karaoke version of Rule Britannia. “For heaven’s sake,” says the young man behind me. You have 30 minutes at this point to blame Europe.

Radio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer thinks that although people say they shouldn’t triumph, they should totally triumph. She tells them that they shouldn’t be ashamed of Brexit, which gives the impression that they are misinterpreting the mood. TV presenter and apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry tells the audience that there used to be Leavers and Remainers, but now we are all Leavers. Peter Bone says that “we’re taking our country back tonight”. A man sings It’s not unusual. A woman sings We are the champions. And of course they both sing The Final Countdown, a song by the Swedish band Europe.

And then there is Nigel Farage, who looks like the man who ate the cat, who got the cream when he came on stage, and who counts minutes as “the most important event in the modern history of our great nation”. He talks about what was needed to get where they are. He lists the European numbers you will never have to hear again. He promises that while Britain will work with Europe, “we will not take orders”.

Everyone sings: “Nigel! Nigel! Nigel! “

“I’m shy,” says Nigel, who is not shy.

He shows everyone the new 50 pence coin, which was released especially to commemorate this day, and everyone cheers. “The war is over. We won,” he says. The big screen then shows a countdown of 30, accompanied by what I assume is the sound of Big Ben’s bongs recorded. Everyone cheers and then everyone sings the national anthem and then everyone or almost everyone walks past the police chains into the reality of being a nation alone. “What now?” says the young man behind me. He’s probably just asking which pub his friends want to go to, but I hear it a little existential What now?

