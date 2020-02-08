advertisement

RIO DE JANEIRO – When Marília de Barros Silva heard reports that the popular Brazilian football club Flamengo had signed a player for almost 17 million euros, she was sad – but also annoyed.

For a year she has been trying unsuccessfully to reach an agreement with the Rio de Janeiro club after her teenage son Arthur Vinicius was killed in a fire at his academy for young players in his dormitory.

De Barros Silva says she was incredulous at how much was paid for the team’s new star. She says it overshadows the amount she and the prosecutor tried to pay Flamengo to compensate for the loss of her son, a promising defender who played for the Brazilian Under-17 team.

Saturday has been a year since the fire killed 10 of the Flamengo Academy players, ages 14 to 16. It was the “worst tragedy” in the team’s 124-year history, as club president Rodolfo Landim has since said repeatedly.

Against this dark background, Flamengo experienced one of the best seasons in decades. The team won the Rio State Championship, the first Brazilian championship since 2009, and the renowned Copa Libertadores in an exciting final against the Argentine River Plate. Flamengo hadn’t won a South American crown in 38 years.

The success of 2019 helped the club sign multi-million dollar contracts for players, but compensation agreements were made with only four of the 10 victim families. Negotiations with the others seem to have stalled when police investigations into possible allegations of murder were completed on Friday.

In a country where every fifth Brazilian is a flamengo fan, de Barros Silva and other parents wonder when justice and peace will come.

“Flamengo is insensitive to turning this page,” she said in her humble home in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

She and other parents were emotionally destroyed by the club’s lack of empathy, she said. Some of them have not even received a call from executives.

“One person came to my house to bring me a flamengo t-shirt, gave me (Arthur’s) passport and the Flamengo flag, but didn’t even know Arthur’s name,” she recalled.

Documents that emerged shortly after the fire showed that the club had for years violated the city’s regulations at the training facility, amassed fines and was questioned by prosecutors who treated academy players and the container-like structure in which they were housed were questioned. Lawyers from the academy family’s families and fire protection experts said the polyurethane used to build the makeshift dormitories could have fired the blazing flame.

Flamengo executives say conditions at the academy have improved since the tragedy. The club also emphasizes that it has paid a court order of 10,000 reais ($ 2,300) a month to families.

“Flamengo is an immeasurable force. We feel like ants fighting giants, ”said Mariju Maciel, a lawyer who represents the family of one of the victims, at a hearing in Rio’s legislature on Friday.

In 2019, thanks to sponsors and TV rights, Flamengo saw gross sales increase to 857 million reais ($ 200 million) – the highest income a Brazilian club has generated in a year. It also makes a lot of money with its players – the recent transfers by strikers Vinicius Júnior and Reinier to Spanish club Real Madrid have reportedly brought the club around 75 million euros.

With such sums, the most popular club in Brazil was able to spend a lot of money on attracting new players.

A few days ago, the club reportedly agreed to pay Inter Milan nearly 17 million euros for record player Gabriel Barbosa, who was loaned out as Gabigol last year. Flamengo’s most expensive commitment in 2019 was Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta, which cost almost 20 million euros.

The team’s coincidence paradoxically subjected the victims’ families to opportunism. Some Flamengo fans claim that the families use the tragedy to make money and thereby affect the image of their beloved team.

Flamengo was also targeted. On at least three occasions, fans of competing clubs have called things like “murderous team” during the games. The recent incident during a game at Rio’s historic Maracana Stadium last month triggered an investigation by the Rio Sports Court.

On Thursday, the police investigating the flamengo fire sent their conclusions in 13 volumes to the prosecutor for review. The prosecutor’s office will investigate whether manslaughter or manslaughter charges should be filed, the local media reported.

Rodolfo Landim, President of Flamengo, says the club’s financial success and compensation to victims’ families should not conflict.

“These are two completely different processes. One has to do with the harm we did to the families and the other is the club’s economic outcome, ”said Landim in a Sunday interview organized by the club and published on its own YouTube channel.

Landim was joined by one of Flamengo’s vice presidents, Rodrigo Dunshee, who said he believed the amount they offered to families was satisfactory. “We have a limit,” he added.

In the state election, in which Flamengo chief Reinaldo Belotti previously met with the legislature after threatening him with an “arrest warrant”, lawyers for victims’ families insisted that they had not made it since the rejection of their compensation offer months ago to put together with the club.

Lawyers said Friday that the parents have not sued the club for not having access to the police investigation.

While Flamengo is looking for another Sterling season, relatives are waiting impatiently for the prosecution to complete their investigation and learn how to deal with their loss.

De Barros Silva misses her son the most in the evening when she usually has time to speak to him on the phone.

“My eyes go straight to my watch at 8:50 pm. – the time when I caught up with him, ”she said. “Interesting, a mother’s heart.”

