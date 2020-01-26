advertisement

The sneaker line of the late NBA icon Kobe Bryant with Nike is legendary. At the beginning of his professional basketball career, the Los Angeles Lakers wore some of Adidas’ best basketball sneakers.

In a statement emailed to FN, Adidas shared his thoughts on the legacy of his former ambassador.

“Kobe Bryant leaves a lasting legacy in the sports world. He was an inspiration on and off the square. The thoughts and condolences of the Adidas family go to all families, friends and those affected by this tragedy. “ the brand said FN.

advertisement

When Bryant started his NBA career in the 1996/97 season, he laced up looks from the Three Stripes, especially EQT Elevation. (The name of the sneaker would change at some point and go public as Crazy 97.) The look featured a bold aesthetic and the brand’s fresh Feet You Wear technology, which was developed to help the foot move naturally promote and expand this the supporting foot. Although the sneaker wasn’t an unmistakable style for Bryant, it may be tied to it in the eyes of die-hard fans.

connected

Kobe Bryant in 1997 in the Adidas EQT Elevation.

CREDIT: Chris Pizzello / AP / Shutterstock

Adidas would then give Bryant three signature shoes with similar aesthetics and Feet You Wear technology, starting with the KB8 for the 1997-98 season and then the KB8 2 and KB8 3.

The brand would drastically deviate from the aesthetics and technology of Bryant’s previous shoes for its next signature looks. (Adidas also changed the name of its signature series from KB to Kobe.) The baller wore the first shoe called The Kobe in the 2000-01 season. The sneaker designed by Eirik Lund Nielsen is known to use the Audi TT Roadster to inform its design language.

The last shoe the Adidas Black Mamba wore his name was The Kobe 2, which he wore in the 2001/02 season. Although many of Bryant’s previous looks were celebrated, it was the first to be largely rejected by fans – and Bryant himself.

After a brief period without sneakers, Bryant would sign a contract with Nike in June 2003, leaving a famous sneaker franchise with Adidas to start a new one with the Swoosh.

Kobe Bryant in Adidas The Kobe 2 in 2002.

CREDIT: Mark J Terrill / AP / Shutterstock

Bryant died today in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, first reported by TMZ Sports and confirmed by the County Sheriff’s Office in LA. According to the AP, the crash resulted in nine fatalities. He was 41 years old.

Want more?

I remember Kobe Bryant, the family man

Sneaker World reacts to the death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant

advertisement