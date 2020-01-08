advertisement

Samsung has updated its T-series line of ultra-portable SSDs a little over two years ago, with the T5 models (seen above) offering faster performance than their predecessors and a more sophisticated design. You can now find them in different colors in stores and they are cheaper than ever. However, if you look at the Samsung T-series SSDs, it might be better to wait a few weeks for the new version to be available. Not only is the T7 Touch faster than its predecessor, but the new device comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor that should make it even easier for you to protect your backups and files.

The T5 is already supplied with software with which you can protect the SSD with a password. If you have just bought one, you can still lock your files. However, a fingerprint sensor is even more convenient and it is time for storage device manufacturers to add biometric data to their increasingly smaller storage solutions. Apart from the fingerprint sensor, the new disk is almost comparable to its predecessor.

Image source: Samsung

Samsung is not ready to put the T7 on its website, but the company recognized the device in a CES 2020 press release in a section about its new storage innovations:

Samsung’s memory solutions were also honored with a number of awards. This year’s winners are the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch, an external storage drive with significantly improved speed and security; the Samsung SSD 980 PRO, a consumer SSD solution that is optimized for high-end PCs; and the PM1733 30.72TB PCle Gen4 NVMe SSD, the fastest and largest storage capacity in the industry, developed for next-generation data centers and enterprise server systems.

The T7 Touch probably comes in different colors, with storage from 500 GB and up to 2 TB. Samsung will not announce price information about it yet, but an Amazon list (via SammyHub) that was published in advance, revealed that the drive will be launched on January 21, with the taste of 2 TB for $ 399.99.

Image source: Samsung

In addition to AES 256-bit encryption, the T7 also comes with an NVMe USB 3.2 (Gen. 2) drive that supports read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB / s and 1,000MB / s respectively, which is more than double the speeds of the T5.

Image source: Samsung

