When the original Motorola Razr hit the market in 2004, the impact was immediate and pronounced. With an incredibly thin design, the Razr was remarkably slim and quickly became a phenomenon. The Razr would become one of the best-selling mobile phones in history, although the device eventually became nothing more than a relic once the iPhone heralded a new era of smartphone innovation.

Fast forward to 2020 and Motorola hopes to use the nostalgia of the Razr name with a new folding smartphone that calls it – yes, you guessed it – the Razr.

As an old iPhone user, I can certainly admit that the Razr design – which folds together vertically instead of horizontally – looks somewhat intriguing. Especially in an era in which successive smartphone versions of Apple, Google and Samsung have become iterative, I like to see some companies trying to come up with something new and original.

However, the disadvantage of this is that new and original do not always result in a telephone that someone with common sense would want to use. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is a perfect example of that dynamic while playing.

That said, is it possible that the next generation Motorola Razr could succeed where the Galaxy Fold failed? Is it possible that the Motorola Razr will prove that there is a viable market for folding smartphones?

Well, the early assessments seem to indicate that the answer to that question is a resounding no. Compounding is that even avid Android fans don’t seem to be in love with the device.

As a good example, a new Motorola Razr review on DroidLife categorizes the device as “the most unpleasant phone I’ve used”.

To the right of the bat, the review notes that the Razr lacks a number of functions that have become almost standard on a modern smartphone.

The Razr has a small battery, a low-resolution screen, a single camera without a good set of functions and a lack of high-end makes mobile phones much cheaper. This is not something that people have asked for. Companies don’t make huge tech-on-tech phones that cost $ 1,000 because they think people might be interested. Large phones with everything are what sell. Small phones that are missing in all the major functions of smartphones with prices north of the best phones on the market are no idea that has proven successful. Well, that’s probably because nobody was stupid enough to even try it so far.

That is a hard but honest assessment. And putting things together is the fact that the Razr sells for $ 1500. And oh yes, did we mention that it is an exclusive Verizon?

That said, the simple reality is that the underlying appeal of the Razr is its unique form factor. Unfortunately, the foldable design of the Razr also leaves a lot to be desired.

Do you know what I realized within the first hour after owning the Motorola Razr? Unfolding a tiny phone to reveal a normal phone, I don’t want to do dozens of times a day. Because the Razr is not even easy to unfold. The hinge is so tight (yes, it makes strange noises) that it doesn’t just pop open like an old flip phone. That also means that you cannot easily close it again without applying much pressure. This is not foldable with one hand, even if the size of the phone suggests it should be. So the task of getting into the Razr is not easy and requires effort that you may not have realized until you were asked for it.

The full Razr review on DroidLife is absolutely devastating and definitely worth reading if you are considering dropping a cool $ 1500 on a device that could apparently go down in history as an epic flop.

For a slightly opposite view, you can also view this Razr review from CNET. It is not necessarily a glowing review, and if anything seems, the main positive points of the device seem to focus solely on the form factor.

