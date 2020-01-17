advertisement

The boys’ second season has not yet been released, but showrunner Eric Kripke is already talking about season three.

The successful Amazon Prime show was first aired last summer and has some big fans, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan from The Walking Dead.

advertisement

Morgan declared his love for the show on Twitter before expressing his enthusiasm for the arrival of season two.

LOVE @TheBoysTV CAN’T WAIT FOR SEASON 2 !!! @antonystarr @KarlUrban I will play with this gang at any time. @therealKripke knows.

Kripke then replied to Morgan’s free tweet and thanked him for spreading the boy’s gospel.

Thanks to @JDMorgan for sharing the # TheBoys gospel! I’ll make you a deal. Season 3: I write it and if you need it, shoot it! Thanks for all the love, brother. #SPNReunion

Morgan just replied, “In a heartbeat!” How exciting!

The second season of the successful superhero show will be released later this year and includes most of the first season’s performers, including favorites like Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Erin Moriarty (Starlight) and Chace Crawford (The Tief ).

Morgan is not Kripe’s first friend to be offered part of the show.

He has also won Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit – two actors from his time at Timeless – for new roles. Malcolm Barrett also starred in Timeless and was seen in season one. It’s just who you know, people.

The show is called “dark comedy” and has received good reviews throughout: 8.8 / 10 from IMBd and 84% from Rotten Tomatoes.

IMBd describes the program as follows:

The Boys takes place in a universe where superpowers are recognized as heroes by the public and belong to the powerful group Vought International, which ensures that they are aggressively marketed and monetized. Aside from their hero personalities, most are arrogant and corrupt.

The series focuses primarily on two groups: the title boys, guards trying to keep the corrupt heroes under control, and Seven’s leading superhero team, Vought International. The boys are led by Billy Butcher, who despises all superpowers, and the seven are led by the selfish and unstable Homelander.

In a conflict between the two groups, the series also follows the new members of each team: Hugh “Hughie” Campbell of the Boys, who joins the guards after his girlfriend was killed in a high-speed clash with the Seven A-train. and Annie January / Starlight of the Seven, a young and hopeful heroine who is forced to face the truth about the heroes she admires.

The boys’ first season can be viewed on Amazon Prime.

advertisement