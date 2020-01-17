advertisement

Hollywood Superstar The rock finally expresses itself. The WWE Hall of Fame icon stepped forward to deal with the unexpected death of his father.

Key facts: Friday, Dwayne Johnson went to Instagram to remember his pops Rocky johnson and devastated on their close relationship.

I love you. You’ve broken down the barriers of color, you’ve become a ring legend, and you’ve paved the way through this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching you and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the greatest love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who only wanted to know your best qualities. Who then grew up to become a man realizing that you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. From man to man. It was then that my worship became respect. And my empathy turned into gratitude. Acknowledging that you gave me life. I am grateful to you for giving me valuable lessons for life. Dad, I wish I had another photo to tell you, I love you, before moving on to the other side. But you ripped me off so quickly without warning. Left in an instant and without return. I am suffering. But we both know it’s just pain and it will pass. Now I will carry your mana and work ethic with me, because it is time to move on because I have my family to feed and fulfill. Finally, I want you to rest your pioneering soul, Soulman. Without pain, without regret, satisfied and comfortable. You lived a very complete, very hard life, breaking down barriers and leaving everything in the ring. I love you dad and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Go and rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐

Key details: The tragic news of this week’s death immediately sparked celebrity reactions.

I am truly sorry to hear of the death of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking to him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for the fight. # RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/4agKbOzAry

– Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2020

Wait, there is more: Some reports claim that Rocky recently suffered from an illness.

Former professional wrestler Brian Blair, another WWE star from the 1980s, has been friends with Johnson for many years and they have always gone to church together in Tampa, Florida. Blair said Johnson had complained of an unspecified illness and had recently missed the church. Blair said Johnson’s wife Sheila was devastated by the death of her husband. (The Guardian)

Before you leave: Rocky Johnson exploded in the 80s and marked the history of WWE by being part of the organization’s first duo of African American championships.

Johnson, who lived in the Tampa Bay area, died on Wednesday. Rocky “Soulman” Johnson – started in the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1960s, but gained widespread notoriety when he joined WWE in the 1980s. Tony Atlas became the first African American team team champion as The Soul Patrol. (TMZ)

