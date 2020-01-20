advertisement

Many people around the world had some kind of beauty problem – including this poor woman when she decided to micro-load her eyebrows.

Shannon Bozell of Michigan, USA, spent a whopping $ 350 to get her eyebrows micro-loaded. She felt that the large caterpillar brows didn’t fit her face. Oops.

advertisement

According to CBS Austin, Bozell expresses her dissatisfaction with salon owner Anne Hicks, who did the microblading, but the woman was denied a refund.

After Bozell went in with extremely light and thin eyebrows – apparently after years of “plucking” – he left the salon with large and very pronounced, brunette eyebrows, although he had blond hair.

Bozell was not only dissatisfied with the appearance of the eyebrows, but also got blisters under the eyes.

To cover her eyebrows, the woman dyed her hair darker and gave herself a bangs.

Salon owner Hicks told CBS:

I stand by the work that I did when she left, and I stand behind the fact that I told her in detail what the process could be and what the process was.

Hicks added that the woman had two treatments in a short period of time, so it took time to “recover” and that it takes about 30 days for the eyebrows to “shrink” and get a more natural color.

Bozell repeatedly requested a refund from Hicks. Hicks refused her inquiries and said that she was not offering a refund, but asked Bozell to return to the salon several times so that she could fix the situation.

The woman has since gone somewhere else to correct her eyebrows.

If you thought that was bad, a mother’s breast surgery went so wrong that she really thought her implants would fall out of her breast.

Angelica Isaksen from Stockholm, Sweden, paid £ 6,000 for her second job with tits in a budget clinic she found on social media in June last year.

The 27-year-old chose the nameless clinic after advertising celebrities on Instagram and took the opportunity to get a cheap deal on her desired surgery.

Within a few days, her right breast had ballooned, turned bright red, and throbbed with pain. However, when she went to the clinic with her concerns, she was told that these side effects were “normal”.

It was later discovered that Isaksen had MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bug, under the knife. She was hospitalized for five days before being sent home to wait for an appointment with a plastic surgeon to remove the implant.

She was bedridden for two weeks while waiting for removal and had to wear a special bra. You should also lie down to prevent the implant from falling out. Ouch.

advertisement