KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Patrick Mahomes paced the sideline up and down like a field marshal gathering his troops. The brilliant young quarterback asked the Kansas City Chiefs to stay together, even when the Houston Texans were about to take them apart.

The Chiefs already had a 24-0 hole larger than any deficit they had overcome in franchise history.

“The most important thing I preached,” said Mahomes later, “was:” Let’s do something special. Everyone counts us out. Let’s go out there and play one by one. “And play after another, we did what we should do.”

Starting with the first of his five touchdown passes, Mahomes and the Chiefs have slowly parted from Houston’s seemingly insurmountable lead. They continued to gain momentum and won 28-0 against the Texans in the second quarter alone. Finally, they scored 41 points in a row before covering the rest of the way on a Sunday with 51:31 victories, which brought Kansas City back to the AFC championship game for the second time in a row.

In this way, the Chiefs (13-4) were the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game with at least 20 points after at least 20 points behind. They made the fourth largest comeback in playoff history while winning a postseason game for the first time in two consecutive seasons. Travis Kelce and Damien Williams scored three touchdowns per game and joined 49ers Jerry Rice and Ricky Waters in Super Bowl 29 as the only teammate to score so many goals in a postseason game.

In the meantime, Mahomes set the example as well as the voice. He finished with 321 yards passing and became the first player in the postseason with at least 300 yards passing and five touchdowns while running for at least 50 more yards.

“You saw him go up and down the bank, he talked to everyone,” just sit down, “said head coach Andy Reid.” As head coach, you can’t ask for more. If he is the leader of your team and goes, “Hey, we’ll be fine. Let’s not wait for the fourth quarter. Let’s go!” And he did. “

After losing to the Patriots in overtime last year in the title fight, the Chiefs are now facing their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. They will host Tennessee in a rematch early this season next Sunday after the titans upset Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

“We have already played them and we know they are a tough team,” said Mahomes. “You are a team that is fighting to the end. You are a team that is really hot and is playing really good football at the moment. So we know that we will do our best. However, we have to find a way , in order to win. “

Deshaun Watson meanwhile threw 388 yards and two touchdowns while he was running for another, but not even his exploits could save the Texans (11-7) after their catastrophic second quarter and gloomy third. The result: The reborn Houston franchise is 0: 4 in the division round and has never won a street playoff game.

“I definitely thought we had to score more than 24 goals,” said Texas coach Bill O’Brien, who made a number of controversial calls during the collapse. “I think they are obviously a very explosive team and they just didn’t work out.”

The bosses no doubt gave Houston a chance to end their frustrating playoff series in the first quarter.

In defense, Kansas City Kenny Stills took cover for the first possession of the ball and allowed him to run from 54 yards into the end zone. On the offensive, they wasted time-out, dropped a series of simple passes and only managed 46 meters. And in special teams, the Chiefs were blocked from scoring a goal and there was another touchdown.

In fact, the Texans continued to hum after finishing a 22-3 run against Buffalo last week, while the Chiefs’ mountain of mistakes made them the fourth home playoff team after the first quarter, winning 21-0.

Things were about a series of pieces – and especially a call from O’Brien – that was discussed for a while.

After the Texans had extended the lead to 24-0 at the beginning of the second quarter, the Chiefs started with a quick touchdown ride to make up for their deficit. And the comeback was really picking up speed when O’Brien asked for a wrong punt on the 31-yard line from Houston and the Chiefs tucked him in, giving them a short field and setting up another easy touchdown.

“We had prepared this game for a variety of different teams and situations,” said Texan Justin Reid, who took over the pressure and was stopped shortly before the first outage. “Glory to them, they made the play.”

As the chiefs lifted off, the Texans stumbled on.

On the following whistle, DeAndre Carter, the returning from Houston, released the ball and shot him in the arms of Darwin Thompson, whose recovery initiated a second touchdown from Mahomes to Kelce within seconds. And their third came after the Chiefs forced a barge – for a change a successful one – and they drove 90 yards to take a breathtaking 28-24 lead at halftime.

“I mean, it was an amazing thing. Everything worked, ”said Mahomes. “The play calls were open, everyone was open to the reporting from men we preached all season, and the boys were doing plays.”

The comeback became a clobbing when the third quarter ended.

The Chiefs were at large in the second half, and Williams ended his first TD run. The outdated defense under coordination of Steve Spagnuolo released Watson in fourth place to directly recover the ball, and Mahomes and Co. only needed six games to get Williams into position for another TD run and a 41-24 lead ,

The 41 consecutive points covering most of the second and third quarters have been the highest since the Jets in the 2002 wildcard round had the same against the Colts.

Even when the Texans finally cracked the scoreboard when Watson climbed to his left and dived across the pylon, the chiefs contested the touchdown. In four games, they went 72 yards to score Mahomes’ fifth TD pass. The goal for Blake Bell, which was little used, brought the team of coach Andy Reid a post-season record of seven direct TD trips.

There was also a festive crowd, which turned out to be early in freezing weather and the opportunity to celebrate early with light drizzle.

“We have full confidence not only in the players, but also in the game board they contain. I just have to worry about what is going on in the game – what is real and what is not – and what is real was that we injured early, “said Kelce.” It just gathers the troops, relies on the leaders of that team, and plays. We did that. “

INJURY

Houston played without S Jahleel Addae (thigh) and TE Jordan Akins (thigh). They also lost RT Chris Clark at the start of the game due to a knee injury, and backup Roderick Johnson fought the Chiefs Pass to speed up the rest of the game.

Kansas City fought back Chris Jones, who strained his calf muscles late in the week and couldn’t survive the pre-game warm-up. WR Tyreek Hill left shortly after a hard blow but eventually returned to the game.

NEXT

The Texans will spend the postseason wondering how to lose a 24-0 lead, and the Chiefs will prepare for the titans in the AFC title game. Kansas City lost 35:32 in Tennessee in week 10 when Derrick Henry ran against them for 188 yards and two touchdowns. It was the Chiefs’ recent loss.

