Chris Kane was the hero of the downtime at St Johnstone, ensuring a spectacular late winner for the Perth side against Motherwell.

It was his first league goal of the season and turned what looked like a frustrating night of missed chances in the second half into a well-deserved victory.

Callum Hendry had given the Saints a lead in the first half, with Christopher Long equalizing.

Christy Manzinga was kicked out to dive late, but by that time the Saints were already pressing and had hit the woodwork.

Failure to settle for a point against a defying team for a European spot paid off in the 93rd minute when Kane scored and Tommy Wright was a proud manager.

He said: “They are a good team and you could say that before the match we would take a point.

“But I thought we totally dominated the second half and kept our foot on the gas.

“Jason (Kerr) brilliantly goes back and forth and I’m still at my forwards to make a run for the first post. I’m really happy for Kano because he took a lot of sticks but he knows he has a manager who can respect and appreciate what he does for the team.

“The three points are huge for us. They keep us in touch with the teams above us and place us eight points above St Mirren, 11 above Hamilton and 12 above Hearts.

“We will not be too confident because there is still a long way to go, but with a few more wins, we can really start to think about going back to the table.”

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said, “Of course, I’m disappointed.

“We were 1-1 with 10 men and had possession of the ball twice. We did not see this game well or we did not manage it well.

“We have to learn from this. We had to take our point of view and leave.

“It’s not all good even if we haven’t won a few games. We will take care of it and continue. St Johnstone was better than us.”