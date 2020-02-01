advertisement

An armed burglar with a long criminal record who returned to crime after 5 years of non-offense avoided another prison sentence after his boss supported him in court.

Neville Sutton had decided to change his life during his last stay in prison, but recovered when he was caught in the act by an occupant who was returning home during a break-in in November.

He ended up with a head injury after a hammer he was carrying was removed from him by the brave head of the house.

Leicester Crown Court was informed that the resident heard the intruder moving and courageously crawled upstairs to confront him.

Stuart Lody, a prosecutor, said that Sutton was inspecting the victim’s aftershave during his rumble.

He added: “There was a bit of a kerfuffle in which Sutton was somehow injured.

“The accused claimed that he was attacked with a hammer, but the head of household said it was the other way around.”

At a previous hearing in December, the court learned that the resident of the town’s Beaumont Leys Lane property had disarmed the defendant from the hammer and Sutton was ranked “second best” in the battle.

Sutton went equipped with the hammer, as well as a torch, gloves and a screwdriver with the intention of entering the garages of the region, because he lacked money, and decided to enter the house driven by the moment.

At the previous hearing, Justice Nicholas Dean QC remarked: “If the force used (by the occupant) was greater than what was strictly necessary, this was not entirely unexpected.

“The accused had a hammer and the head of the household could have been worried about what was going to happen.”

The resident, who injured his wrist during the altercation, was able to open the door to the police while he was detaining the accused.

Sutton was transported to hospital with a severed head requiring three stitches.

At the sentencing hearing, Mr. Lody said: “The accused has committed a wide variety of previous convictions ranging from minor driving offenses to intentional injury and nine rounds of home burglary as well as burglary offenses without accommodation. “

However, Sutton had since kept himself out of trouble for about five years.

The 48-year-old defendant, painter and decorator, from Derry Walk, near Abbey Lane, Leicester, admitted the break and enter the evening of Friday November 8.

“We don’t want to see you again”

At the time of sentencing, Justice Dean told Sutton: “You wrote me a letter about your past and your present, prior to your remand, and what you hope for your future.

“It seems that you are being honest when you say that when you were last incarcerated, you were determined to change your life – and you managed not to offend for five years.

“I read references, including a very thoughtful and glowing reference from your employer who is in court and he knows what you have done.

“I can’t agree with him that it was” just a hit “on your part because, for the head of the household, it was a scary experience.

“My main concern is not you, but others and how, in this case, to best protect others who may be potential victims of burglary.

“They are not better protected if you go back to prison, if you do, it is very likely that you would have given up the determination to go straight and that you will revert to the behavior that brought you to court today. “

“It is not in the interests of justice for you to return to prison today.

“I hope this turns out to be an isolated opportunity when you lost this previous behavior.

“If you start again, you will go to jail for a long time and you will have no more chances.

“I leaned back to give you a chance.

“If you do it again, the conditional sentence will be activated.

“We don’t want to see you again.”

Sutton said, “I don’t want to see you either.”

“Worth a second chance”

Paul Prior, mitigating, said that Sutton was released from prison for the last time in late 2015 and had “buckled down” to change his life, get housing and become “a trusted member of the community” to his neighbors and have obtained employment.

Sutton’s boss rose in court to say he was ready to continue employing the accused, who was a good worker.

Prior said that the accused was seriously affected by certain information relating to his childhood, which temporarily restored him to his old habits.

He added: “Before this offense, he made a real and sustained effort to change his life.

“He feels he is worth a second chance.”

Dean J. said that the accused was eligible for a minimum sentence of three years, based on his record, but added: “This is an unusual case.

“Very often, the raison d’être is to make sure that someone is not in circulation so that they cannot offend.

“He has proven for five years that he is capable of not offending and if he has returned to prison longer than he has already done, when he is released he will simply return to the lifestyle he had before 2014.

“I am convinced that this is an exceptional case where the interests of justice require a conditional sentence.”

Sutton was given a two-year suspended prison sentence for two years.

He was ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

