If you want to give every TV in your house a major audio upgrade without breaking the bank, today is definitely the day to get it done. Why? Because Amazon offers not just one but two great offers on fantastic Bose soundbars. The Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar sound system has dropped from $ 250 to $ 199, which is common on Amazon today, but still a phenomenal deal. Or if you really want to improve it, you can buy a $ 700 Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar with Alexa for just $ 399!

Bose Solo 5

One soundbar offers better sound quality compared to your TV. The Solo 5 TV sound system is a simple solution, with advanced technologies that deliver the clear audio that your TV cannot.

Dialog mode to make every word and every detail stand out

Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from all your devices

One connection to your TV. Optical audio input (digital); Coaxial audio input (digital); 3.5 mm aux input (analog)

Universal remote controls TV, bass, Bluetooth connections and more

Speaker: 2.6 H x 21.6 W x 3.4 D (3.73 lbs), Remote Control: 4.1 H x 1.6 W x 0.4 D (5 oz)

Bose SoundTouch 300

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device is sold separately)

HDMI connectivity with 4K throughput brings your music, movies and TV shows to life. Audio formats supported: Dolby Digital, DTS

Premium glass and metal grille ensure that the soundbar looks as good as it sounds. Compatibility with video sources: HDMI and 4K pass through

With Bluetooth with NFC connection and Wi-Fi technology you can stream music wirelessly, in whatever way you want. Listen to music services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Pandora and your personal stored music

Add optional Acoustimass 300 wireless bass module and Virtually Invisible 300 wireless surround speakers at any time for deeper bass and full surround sound

Custom audio calibration precisely matches the sound of the system to your room, so that your sound always matches your room

