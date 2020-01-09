advertisement

Dublin is changing at an almost breathless pace. Numerous new office buildings and hotel complexes are emerging in the city center and suburbs, which put the natural environment of the capital under considerable pressure.

However, there are still some bright spots for nature, like the bird sanctuary in Booterstown Marsh between Rock Road and the sea in southern Dublin.

In the years of the Celtic Tiger, the builder Bernard McNamara proposed to build 53 luxury apartments on the site next to the swamp. However, this plan was rejected by An Bórd Pleanála in 2003.

Now a development proposed by the head of the Press Up Entertainment Group, Paddy McKillen jnr, has been formulated with a view of the natural convenience on the doorstep.

The businessman applied to the Dublin City Council for permission to build a luxury spa and fitness center with indoor and outdoor pools on the 2.9 hectare site. Around 7,158 square meters of the proposed five-story structure with an area of ​​60,000 square meters are to be planned as a design center on the upper ground floor and on the mezzanine.

In a planning application to the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council regarding the land surrounding the proposed building, McKillen Jr.’s company, Soundvale Ltd, submitted a detailed biodiversity plan.

Included in this proposal are a new coastal meadow floodplain, a coastal tree belt, coastal grass and shrub garden, a mown grass area to facilitate new bird fur, small bee boxes, quick boxes and Sand Martin boxes. The plan also includes the maintenance of existing bush, natural grass and wildflower areas.

The proposed interpretation center and Spa Sandymount Strand

Artist’s impression of a garden

The fitness center. Artistic impression

While the planners in the Dublin City Council and Dún Laoghaire Rathdown have not yet decided on McKillen jun. The proposal met with a small number of comments from third parties.

In a letter to the Dublin City Council, a local resident said that “he has no problem developing this website per se. , , I have a problem with a 60 foot tall building between the current homes and the ocean next to the only tiny piece of salt marsh left in Dublin. “

The author concludes with the remark: “I think the guests who would live in the very high new development of the Tara Towers [hotel] location deserve a view of the sea for what they are charged.”

