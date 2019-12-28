advertisement

Quarterback Ian Book completed 20 of 28 passes for 247 yards and one interception, running back Tony Jones Jr. Rushed for 135 yards and another score, and the No. 15 Notre Dame headed for a 33-9 victory over Iowa State at the Camping World Bowl Saturday afternoon in Orlando, Fla.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool added seven receptions for 146 yards and an interesting score for Notre Dame (11-2), who equaled his all-time record at 19-19. The Fighting Irish finished their season with six straight wins.

Brock Purdy completed 17 of 30 passes for 222 yards for Iowa State (7-6). The Cyclones fell to 4-11 in bowl games.

Jones cut the game open with an 84-yard return touchdown in Notre Dame’s first touchdown of the second half to make it 27-6. He ran around the left side of the offensive line and sprinted aside, avoiding a potential striker for the last 10 yards to score the longest run in Bowl World Camping history.

Iowa State pulled within 27-9 on a 42-yard field goal by Connor Assalley, his third of the game, with 4:58 left in the third quarter.

Then Notre Dame scorer Jonathan Doerer made it 30-9 with his third goal on the field, this one from 19 yards.

Doerer’s fourth field goal of the afternoon, a 39-yard run, extended the lead to 33-9 with 3:53 left in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame opened a 20-6 lead in the first half.

The Irish Warriors seized the 3-0 lead with 9:29 to go in the first quarter on a 39-yard field goal by Doerer.

Less than six minutes later, Book found Claypool for a 24-yard attack to increase Notre Dame’s lead to 10-0.

The Cyclones got on the score with a 41-yard field goal from Assalley with 9:27 remaining in the quarter.

Notre Dame responded in the next inning with another big hit, a 51-goal from Doerer, to make it 13-3.

A quick setback by Jafar Armstrong gave Notre Dame a 20-3 lead with 2:25 to cross in the half. He swept out toward the right post and scored untouched.

Iowa State then marched towards the red zone, but settled for a 26-yard field goal from Assalley with 50 seconds left.

