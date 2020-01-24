advertisement

West Coast Rapper YG to people who are praying for him right now. New details surfaced around his descent and his home arrest.

Key facts: Friday, YG’s lawyer came forward to reveal the details surrounding his bust.

11:06 a.m. Pacific time – YG has recruited a powerful lawyer Joe Tacopina, who tells us: “This arrest is the one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth for them. YG has no idea what the investigators are talking about and we have not received any details… we are learning about this through the media. Tacopina continues, “Rest assured, my client will be cleared of all charges, even if he survives. past the indictment. “Tacopina also raises questions about the reason and the time of the arrest, saying:” YG has a Grammy performance scheduled for Sunday where he will honor Nipsey Hussle … so the timing is suspicious, to say the least. “(TMZ)

advertisement

Key details: The West Coast rapper is said to have a bond set at $ 250.00.

11:14 AM PT – Tacopina says that TMZ YG was arrested on suspicion of theft on the basis of an ongoing investigation. He says, “It has become even more outrageous … normally in the US justice system, you are arrested after the investigation is completed. The reasons here are pretty clear. “(TMZ)

Wait, there is more: Reportedly, the arrest took place Friday morning in his crib.

Rapper YG was arrested Friday morning at a Chatsworth home by sheriff’s deputies who served a search warrant in connection with an investigation into a robbery, authorities said. The 29-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was arrested in block 22000 on Zaltana Avenue and transported to the central prison for men, where he was convicted of theft, according to County of Los Angeles. Sheriff’s Department. (ABC 7 News)

Before you leave: YG showed great love to rap friend this week Nipsey Hussle promoting its PUMA brand.

advertisement