The bold architectural style with an industrial touch has arrived in Fingal.

A contemporary master class at 12 Lahinch Drive is on the market with an asking price of $ 1.8 million, which would push it into the top 5 on-site apartment sales.

The Moonah Ridge is located on a 1318 m² block next to the Moonah Links golf course and has an infinity pool and wellness area as well as a sunken conversation pit and impressive views.

The house with five bedrooms was built predominantly of Corten steel and offers a modern feel with natural raw materials.

Sam Di Gennaro, agent at YPA Mornington Peninsula, said the unique construction of the property is an eye-catcher for buyers.

“It is also located on the Moonah Links Estate and overlooks the golf course in the immediate vicinity of the hot springs, so it is in a really good position,” said De Gennaro.

The floor-to-ceiling windows in the open-plan kitchen and living area offer a breathtaking view of the accommodation, which also has a tennis court and a steam sauna.

According to realestate.com.au data, Fingal’s average property price is $ 1.2 million. This corresponds to a decrease of 16.1 percent in the course of the year until the end of November.

According to the company, only 15 houses in the suburbs were sold during this period.

According to CoreLogic data, Lahinch Drive No. 12 was last sold in November 2010 for USD 790,000.

