Dominican urban music singer Natti Natasha attended Daddy Yankee’s concert in Puerto Rico and stole the show with her sensual movements.

During the presentation of the song “Dura” the singer conquered the audience with a “daring” dance. Natti wore a short silver dress with a distinctive neckline and long fuchsia boots.

Watch the video:

Internet users highlighted the reaction from a gentleman, Daddy Yankee. They indicated that he was respectful and did not lose his temper during this sensual performance.

Natti Natasha also posted photos from the concert on her Instagram:

A new decade has started and Natti Natasha started it all. The Dominican Republic singer used the beginning of 2020 to reach all of her followers on social networks.

Natti posed on the beach in a two-piece black swimsuit. The pictures are not only very revealing, but also show that the Puerto Rican has lost some of her characteristic tan.

In 2019 she was named Latin American Artist of the Year. For its part, YouTube was recognized as the best artist in 2018. The artist’s talent was discovered by Star Don Omar.

Natasha has confirmed that she is on a strict diet that allows her to tighten her body that has passed through the surgeon’s hands. Its dimensions are approximately 86-63 and 86.

