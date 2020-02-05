advertisement

In 1937, Walter Rollin Brooks, a fellow writer from northern New York State, sold a story called “The Talking Horse” to Liberty magazine. The vanity was stupid but certainly not for the children: a passionate champagne man named Wilbur Pope, living in Westchester with his lavish socialite wife, Carlotta, befriends his drinking buddy Ed, who happens to be a horse living in his barn. Ed, for some unexplained reason, can speak and his mouth is dirty. He tells lascivious stories, drinks alcohol and chats with Wilbur about Carlotta’s blatant social escalation. Brooks then published dozens of “Mr. Ed “stories in adult magazines, and although he eventually became a writer of children’s books, his talking horse stories remained decidedly vulgar. According to his biography, he stopped publishing in a magazine after an editor asked him to keep the horse sober. Brooks died before the hit television adaptation of “Mr. Ed” was released in the 1960s, but he probably would have disapproved of it. had a puckish sense of humor but abstained from alcohol and no longer had a sequence of nihilism. The palomino proved a merry and equine balance of balance.

One show that better honors the original spirit of Brooks tales is “BoJack Horseman”, Netflix’s animated dark comedy whose sixth and final season was released last week. He was born in 2011, when Raphael Bob-Waksberg, a struggling Los Angeles TV writer, wrote an email to his high school friend Lisa Hanawalt, an illustrator living in New York, with the topic “BoJack the depressed talk horse. Bob-Waksberg had been asked to bring ideas to a small animation studio going up to Netflix, which had just started to acquire original content; he and Hanawalt decided to team up to develop a show. Who knows if the streaming giant would resume his absurd idea today (last year, the platform canceled “Tuca and Bertie” by Hanawalt, an adorable show about the friendship between a toucan and a songbird, after only one season). But at the time, Netflix needed content, and therefore a show on a talking horse named BoJack was born. Like the original Mr. Ed, BoJack drinks, cavorts and misbehaves. The difference is that BoJack is not just an animal that talks like a man; he is also anthropomorphized on the spiritual level, with more insecurity, anxiety and troubles than many members of humanity.

“BoJack” was also, from the start, a brilliant Hollywood satire. Bob-Waksberg and Hanawalt presented their show in “Hollywoo”, a universe of technicolor and bizarre showbiz in which animals and humans work together, fall in love and get high. In the pilot, we learn that BoJack (voiced by Will Arnett) is the former star of a syndicated saccharin comedy called “Horsin’ Around “(a sort of combination of” Full House “and” Mr. Ed “). He lives in a mansion in the Hollywoo hills and has enlisted a human writer named Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie) to ghostly write his memoirs. Diane is in a relationship with Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins), a dynamic golden retriever and the former television rival of BoJack and current enemy. BoJack has an agent named Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), a pink tabby cat with a career streak, and a softer house guest named Todd (Aaron Paul), who started sleeping on BoJack’s couch one day and never never stopped. BoJack is also an addict: a drunk, a drug addict, a philanderer. He is existentially empty, full of bile and regret. He has no Wilbur Pope to talk to; Hollywoo is a crowded zoo, but BoJack is alone in a self-made cage.

The show, over six seasons, has charted a series of rocky bottoms that continue to flow. BoJack has ruined the career of director after director, friend after friend. He visited an old flame in Santa Fe and found himself in bed with his teenage daughter. He disappeared in a mist of heroin with Sarah Lynn, the former child star of “Horsin’ Around “, then Sarah Lynn had an overdose and died in his presence. BoJack smothered a female co-star and then, in a moment of self-loathing, begged Diane to write a #MeToo talk about her actions. (She rather drove him to rehab.) “BoJack Horseman” was relentlessly bleak in his portrayal of depression and the inflexible, cyclical torment of living in a troubled mind.

But, of course, no real animals were harmed when creating “BoJack Horseman”, which made it so much fun to watch. Hanawalt’s candy-colored cartoons softened the show’s hits, as did the proliferation of visual gags and double-layer showbiz and animal jokes. When BoJack bombed a stand-up routine, he encountered the sound of literal crickets. A wolf went through a party wearing a shirt with the words “sheep” written on it. A worldly mouse – who at one point is the patroness of Diane on a women’s website called “Girl Croosh” – wears a pin shaped like two tiny cookies. Poodle woman shopping with her corgi buddy is heard to say, “I really shouldn’t be eating chocolate because it can literally kill me.” If you wanted to, you could take advantage of BoJack – at least for the first few seasons – for the densely intelligent visual environment created by Hanawalt and Bob-Waksberg, where each image resembles the feverish child in love with a field guide and “The Player”.

Did Bob-Waksberg and Hanawalt Know From the Beginning How Much They Could Let Things Darken? The years of “BoJack” on Netflix have coincided with Hollywood’s broader confrontation with abuse and power imbalances; they couldn’t let BoJack float through Hollywoo ruining lives – especially those of the women he met – without some sort of calculation. In the final season of the series, BoJack takes time out of rehab, accepts a job as a theater teacher at Wesleyan, and for some time remains sober. But after a pair of journalists (a man in a striped suit and a pig in a wedding dress, speaking like lovers in a classic opposite comedy) discovered BoJack’s hand in the death of Sarah Lynn, her new stability is starting to crumble. He gives an apology interview during prime time to a mouse named Biscuits Braxby, which takes place in a more or less transparent manner. But because he is an addict – and a narcissist – he agrees to sit down for a second interview, which goes horribly wrong. Braxby exposes all the cases in which BoJack has manipulated and mistreated young women in his coterie, and he becomes defensive, then angry, then hangs his head in shame. BoJack is finally finished in this city. He folds and breaks into a house he no longer owns, then falls into the house’s pool and almost drowns. Instead, the intrusion puts him in jail.

In the final scene in the series, BoJack, during a brief day in court-sanctioned jail (being a celebrity, even in disgrace, always has its benefits), attends the wedding of Princess Carolyn. He has melancholy conversations with his old friends, who all feel like final goodbyes. Looking at this, I thought about one of the best episodes of the show, “Fish Out of Water”, from the fourth season. In this document, BoJack attends an underwater film festival, carrying a diving bubble around his head which prevents him from speaking. The episode is largely silent. BoJack cannot speak smoothly or ambiguously. All he has are his actions, and he ends up spending much of the festival caring for a baby seahorse that has lost its way. The final season of “BoJack”, on the other hand, was exhausting in its verbosity. The protagonists all tried, in their own way, to talk about their way to peace: BoJack in therapy and later on television; Princess Carolyn in her wheels and relationships; Diane with a new partner (a buffalo named Guy); and Todd as he tried to reconcile his broken relationship with his mother. “BoJack” was not so much about a talking horse, but a horse that can’t stop talking – until it runs out of excuses. In the last seconds of the series, BoJack and Diane sit quietly together on a roof. If “BoJack”, in its long, strange and galloping race, has something to teach us with its tangles of animals, it is that there will never be easy solutions to the most annoying human problems. Sometimes the end of the story leaves you sitting alone, talking to a horse, unsure of what will happen next.

