According to Raphael Bob-Waksberg, too many hard-working people contribute to a show for Netflix to keep their efforts as low as possible.

The creator of “BoJack Horseman”, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, is spoiled for choice with Netflix and other streaming services to more or less negate end-credit sequences. A Twitter user noticed that when watching Bob-Waksberg’s Amazon series “Undone” he could not see the end credits series because the autoplaying function started the next episode in just a few seconds. At Netflix, the final credit is shrunk into a tiny box so that a larger autoplay trailer takes up the screen to advertise a Netflix original.

“Would love to do a show for a network that doesn’t do that,” Bob-Waksberg wrote of the Christmas holiday on Twitter. “If you work at one, let’s talk. A show represents the cumulative tireless work of hundreds of creative artists who dream that one day their names will shrink into a tiny box and then be cut off abruptly by a trailer for” The Witcher ” become.

Bob-Waksberg shared an anecdote to explain his disappointment: “When I watched Undone, they placed an ad for the next episode over the picture BEFORE they reached the credits. The person I was watching was so distracted that we had to watch the end again because they missed it. “

“The audience can skip what they want,” continued the creator of BoJack. “I went to the bathroom three times during the last Avengers film and I don’t regret it. I just refuse to let traders make the decision for them, especially when the people who do the content are in theirs Default setting are marginal. “

Earlier this year, Bob-Waksberg said it was a shame that Netflix’s business model was changing and no longer showing multiple seasons to be successful. Bob-Waksberg’s “BoJack Horseman” returns to his last episode in January.

