When travel officials around the world were forced to ground all Boeing’s 737 Max jets in early 2019, the company promised to do everything needed to get them back in the air. The aircraft were taken out of service after a few crashes had claimed hundreds of lives and it was not long before Boeing started testing what he thought was the solution in the form of a software update to one of the aircraft’s safety features.

Unfortunately for Boeing – and for all airlines that have invested in the company’s shiny new planes – a completely different problem is now emerging and threatens to further delay the return of the 737 Max.

As the New York Times reports, Boeing’s own internal investigation into potential problems with the 737 Max has produced another red flag in the form of a wiring. According to the report, the planes have “two bundles of critical wiring” that may be a little too close together. Boeing says it is possible that the proximity of the wire bundles to each other can lead to a short circuit and even cause a crash if pilots were unable to resolve the problem quickly.

Boeing is now working on a solution, but it is unclear what the company is planning to do. It is worth noting that this wiring problem is not believed to be directly responsible for one of the fatal crashes that occurred at the end of 2018 or early 2019.

These crashes are believed to be related to a defective safety feature that mistakenly believed that the aircraft was holding onto and pushing the nose of the aircraft down. However, if Boeing wants to regain travelers’ confidence and convince people to actually fly back into the 737 Max, it is probably best to solve any problems they can now find before they cause problems. In the meantime, hundreds of barely used jets will stay safely on the ground.

Image source: Uncredited / AP / REX / Shutterstock

