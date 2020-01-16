advertisement

The mystery surrounds the death of a “charismatic” and “intelligent” Derby who was found decomposed in his house.

The body of Peter Winthrop, 57, was found by police in February of last year.

An investigation into his death found that neighbors had sounded the alarm without seeing him for a while.

The hearing was informed that Mr. Winthrop was distant from his family but had sent a message to his sister, Lisa Diamond, shortly before Christmas Day in 2018.

Two months later, the police found his body.

Speaking during the investigation, Ms. Diamond said that he had barely spoken to family members for nearly a decade.

She said, “He contacted my son from the middle of nowhere to ask him how I was and if my parents were alive, which was strange to ask.

“I sent him a friend request on Facebook, and then we had a pretty upsetting conversation, but there was no sign of how he was doing.”

During the overnight exchange, Ms. Diamond said that her brother – an oil rig worker who grew up in Etwall – seemed agitated and confused.

After that, no one was in contact with him until his body was found two months later.

Police were called to his property at Attlebridge Close, on the outskirts of Chaddesden, following a call from his affected neighbors.

During the investigation, Detective Constable Qassum Hussain said the property was “very messy” when the police entered.

He said there were letters scattered on the floor, many of which suggested that Mr. Winthrop was in debt.

The police found Mr. Winthrop’s body on the living room sofa where he was “in an advanced state of decay”.

There were a number of empty pill packages around his body and more scattered around the property.

Several empty bottles of wine and cider were found but it was “difficult to know” when these, or the tablets, had been consumed.

Det Con Hussain said: “The mixture of things found around him could have indicated that he committed suicide.”

Derby Coroner’s Court was told that Mr. Winthrop had a history of anxiety which he called “the black dog”.

However, he had given no indication on social media that he felt weak or intended to kill himself.

Ms. Diamond said his death was a shock, adding, “He was just a fun person to be around, he could be pretty intense but he was very bright.

“You think they’re fine, if I had known what I know now …”

She added, “You still have regrets, you think they’re going to be there all the time.”

Mr. Winthrop’s nephew, Louis Diamond, fondly remembered how his uncle often took him to soccer games.

He said that his uncle was not a messy person but that the state of his home reflected “a picture of what he was feeling”.

In her closing speech, Deputy Coroner Sabyta Kaushal said that Mr. Winthrop “appeared to have kept himself”.

She said there was “no evidence” of the length of Mr. Winthrop’s death or of the blister packs opening.

Ms. Kaushal added that there was no evidence to suggest that Mr. Winthrop was going to commit suicide and that no suicide note had been left.

As a result, Ms. Kaushal recorded an open finding.

