Columbus Blue Jackets injury problems continue as defenseman Dean Kukan is placed on injured reserve Friday with a tear of the medial meniscus and a cartilage articulation injury to his left knee.

The injury occurred during Thursday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Boston Bruins. His last change ended with 6:11 left in the game and there was no apparent sign of injury. He had clashed with the Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk earlier in the game and was called for an attractive penalty.

The Blue Jackets are already without a number of regulators, including goalkeeper number 1 Joonas Korpisalo, yet they have still managed to gain a point in 12 consecutive games. It is the longest point of the current standings in the NHL.

Kukan, 26, has one goal and five assists in 33 games this season. The 26-year-old has played in 77 career games over the past four seasons with one goal and 13 assists. He also scored a play-off goal in 10 games last season.

