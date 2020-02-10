advertisement

Photograph by Spencer Platt / Getty

The last time a Democrat won the White House, he received huge support from black voters; declining support from black voters was one of the many reasons Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. Marcus Ferrell, an Atlanta political organizer, tells The New Yorker Radio Hour about the importance of producing “voters improbable ”in order to win an election, which for him means black men. Jelani Cobb, a writer and historian for the New Yorker, points out that the four Democratic leaders, all white, may be struggling to get the participation they need. Cobb tells David Remnick that Joe Biden’s strong lead could start to fall after his poor performance among largely white Iowa voters; Pete Buttigieg has very little support among voters in South Carolina, and even faces opposition from black voters in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana. But Bernie Sanders, says Cobb, seems to have made inroads with young black voters, at least, since 2016.

.

