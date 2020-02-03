advertisement

The morning was busy for concert announcements, with three very different acts lining up shows in Dublin this year.

The Black Crowes come together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first album “Shake Your Moneymaker”. Chris and Rich Robinson will play the entire album at 3Arena on October 10; tickets are € 49.50 and on sale at the usual points of sale this Friday, February 7 at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, dance punks The Rapture will play their first Irish concert in eight years when they hit the headlines on Vicar Street on July 3. The New York group reformed last year after a five-year hiatus, and the concert will see them play songs from three of their albums. Tickets are € 34.50 and on sale at the usual points of sale this Friday at 9 a.m. The concert will be a late evening show, with doors at 9 p.m. and the group on stage at 11 p.m.

Finally, fans of Bob Dylan and The Band will be aware of The Live Last Waltz’s reputation as a force to be reckoned with. The tribute show will return to the Olympia Theater in Dublin on April 30. A group of 10 musicians, a brass section and all the special guests from the original concert film will participate in its re-creation. Tickets are € 24 and on sale now.

advertisement

[incorporated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4lRusFbmIs [/ incorporated]

.

advertisement