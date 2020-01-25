advertisement

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) announced on Saturday the winners of the 35th edition of the festival, which featured 47 world premieres and 71 US premieres from 50 countries.

The main prize of the festival, the audience award, went to Richard Hubert’s “The Birdcatcher’s Son”.

The winners were selected by a jury made up of Jason Baffa, Max Barbakow, Lisa Black, Alex Carter, Geoff Green, Paul Kurta, Perry Lang, Artie Schmidt, Rita Taggart, Diego Tinoco, John Williams and Anthony & Arnette Zerbe.

“It was a wonderful 35th anniversary of international cinema and our local roots. We are grateful to all of the employees, volunteers, viewers and filmmakers who have joined together at SBIFF to celebrate more than 200 films – developing a sense of community and love that pushes boundaries, ”said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling.

In addition to the winners of the 35th festival, SBIFF announced that its 36th edition features more than 200 films, including over 120 world and US premieres, industry panels, celebrity awards, and educational and free community programs across Santa Barbara will be held on January 27th through February 6th, 2021.

Below is a full list of the winners of the 35th edition:

Audience Award sponsored by The Santa Barbara Independent:

Richard Hoberts “The Birdcatcher’s Son” (Fågelfångarens son)

Best Documentary Short Film Award:

Henry Roosevelt’s “Sixth June”

Bruce Corwin Award – Best Live Action Short Film:

Jianna Maartin’s “Sin Cielo”

Bruce Corwin Award – Best Animated Short Film:

Jonathan Langager’s “Cosmic Fling”

Best Documentary Award from SEE International:

Brian Morrison’s “Bastards’ Road”

Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award – Best International Feature Film:

Fatos Berisha’s “The Flying Circus (Cirku Fluturues)”

Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema:

William Nicholson’s “Hope Gap”

Nueva Vision Award for Cinema Spain / Latin America:

Gerardo Herrero’s “The Goya Murders”

Valhalla Award for the best Nordic film:

Jesper W. Nielsen’s “The Exception (Undtagelsen)”

ADL Stand Up Award sponsored by ADL Santa Barbara / Tri-Counties:

Lydia Dean Pilcher’s “Liberté: A Call for Espionage”

Social Justice Award for Documentary:

Katherin Hervey’s “The Prison Within”

