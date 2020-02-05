advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

A research group studying breast milk at the University of Manitoba has been awarded $ 6.5 million in order to create a new global initiative by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to CTV News.

The research will hopefully reveal new information on infant nutrition, as well as recommendations regarding infants who cannot breastfeed or suffer infections from it. Research can help optimize alternatives for the babies in question.

advertisement

The grant will also be used to help the International Milk Composition Consortium get better established. The purpose of the group is to analyze breast milk and what components are associated with infant growth and resistance.

Breast milk ingredients that are considered either nutritious or may not vary greatly from one woman to another. However, little is known about these changes or their underlying causes according to the University.

“Breast milk is interesting,” said Dr. Meghan Azad, an assistant professor of U, at issue.

“It’s so important for infant health, yet we know surprisingly little about the composition of breast milk and its change around the world. This project will help us learn how human milk helps human babies develop and grow healthy. “

Research groups from Tanzania, Pakistan, Nepal, and Burkina Faso will be encouraged to collaborate and share their studies with the consortium as well. It will also include data scientists as well as human milk scientists. Work will begin with a size of 1,200 mother-infant couples.

advertisement