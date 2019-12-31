advertisement

A leaker told us a few days ago that the Galaxy S11 could have a totally unexpected change, and then we saw a secondary report that supported the same idea. It has nothing to do with the design of the phone, which is very similar to the Galaxy Note 10 (image above), or with its camera system, that will remind you of the square camera modules of the iPhone 11 or Pixel 4. Instead it does Samsung something absolutely unnecessary with the Galaxy S11, if these reports are to be believed.

The Galaxy S11 may be sold next year as the Galaxy S20, which is a stupid idea. Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra are the expected successors of the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10 + instead of Galaxy S11, S11 + and S11 Ultra. Well-known leaker Ice Universe, who first mentioned the new naming scheme, indicated in a new tweet that S20 and S20 + may be definitive product names, while the “Ultra” name is still the case.

S11e → S20 ✔

S11 → S20 + ✔

S11 + → S20 Ultra⁇

“Ultra” is just one of the options, there are other options, yet to be confirmed, and which word do you think is best?

advertisement

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2019

Samsung may think the S11 sounds old compared to the iPhone 12, which is expected to be launched in September. Similarly, a few years ago, Huawei adopted a similar naming scheme for its flagship telephones, starting with the Huawei P20 that followed the P10 – 2020, the P40 and Mate 40 series respectively.

Previous years have proven that Samsung cannot replicate Apple’s sales strategy. Apple may have been recycling the same iPhone design for years, but Samsung cannot. The Galaxy S9, which was better than the S8 in all respects, but looked almost the same, did not meet sales expectations.

The Galaxy S11 will also be better than the S10 in all respects, but it will look a lot like it. A name change to S20 may not be enough to convince hardcore Samsung users sitting on the S10 or Note 10 to upgrade to the new handset. It may help Samsung to sell more phones to smartphone users who are not necessarily loyal to the Samsung brand, but there are no guarantees that this will happen.

Image source: LetsGoDigital

Even with a new name, the S11 (shown above) will be known to smart phone buyers who know what the most recent phones look like. Again, the S11 has a Note 10-like screen and a back that is similar to the iPhone 11, Pixel 4, and the rumors about the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite that Samsung will launch according to rumors in a few days. If the design is the only thing that is important to some buyers, the S11 may feel old when it comes to the shops in March, regardless of what Samsung calls it.

The Galaxy S brand is one of the most recognized smartphone brands out there, probably only after the iPhone. But by going from S10 to S20, Samsung is doing a poor service for what is easily its most valuable asset. Of course the Galaxy S11 is not as great as the name of a smartphone, but it has a lot of power that Samsung should not ignore or where it is uncertain about. Not to mention the fact that a jump to the S20 can prove to be a problem on the road.

Apple has its own naming problem, which started with the iPhone X series. Apple completely skipped the iPhone 9 to go for iPhone X – pronounced iPhone Ten – and then moved to iPhone XS and then iPhone 11. Add to that the “Pro” and “Max” monikers, and it gets crazier . The handset that follows the iPhone 11 series will be iPhone 11S or iPhone 12. The latter is more likely given that we are looking at a major design change for the new iPhone and an important addition of features, 5G support. Nevertheless, we may be in for a terrible iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G next year.

On the other hand, Samsung skipped the Note 6 to align the Galaxy Note numbering scheme on the Galaxy S. Then it launched the Galaxy Note 8 and 10, although it used the same names for its Galaxy Note tablets years ago.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S11 / S20 at some point in February and we will soon see more leaks confirming the final product name for the new flagship range.

Image source: Jacob Siegal / BGR

advertisement